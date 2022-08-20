The best US airlines of 2022





This week, The Points Guy released its annual ranking of the best domestic airlines.

The report scored top U.S. airlines from January 2021 to December 2021 based on cost and reach, customer loyalty, reliability and customer experience.

Delta topped the list for the fourth straight year. And while other airlines like JetBlue and Spirit didn’t come in first place on the overall list, they did win titles in categories like reliability, experience, and cost.

Hawaiian Airlines was sixth on the list, but topped the ranking of America’s top airlines for reliability. According to The Points Guy report, more than 90% of Hawaiian flights arrived on time and did not jostle passengers.

JetBlue was in seventh place but won Best US Airline for Customer Experience because it offers free Wi-Fi and TV screens for every passenger.

Spirit Airlines was at the bottom of the list but took home the title of America’s Best Airline for Cost.

“All categories are important, but at the end of the day, we weighted reliability slightly more than the others,” Nick Ewen, director of content at The Points Guy, told CNBC Make It.

“It doesn’t matter if an airline has a great in-flight product, fantastic lounges or a lucrative frequent flyer program,” he said. If the airline can’t get you (and your luggage) to your destination on time, it may negate any of those other things.”

America’s Best Airline of 2022: Delta

According to The Points Guy report, Delta scored 70.43/100, with the highest scores coming from customer satisfaction, lounges, and unintentional bumps. The only category in which Delta did not score highly was affordability.

“The consistency Delta offers is one of the most important things. Although they have had operational issues over the past few years, these are often isolated incidents as they consistently rank in the top three “Ewen said. “It has popular lounges and strong onboard features, and it consistently scores well in customer satisfaction, incidentals and loyalty.”

Southwest took second place, with its top performing categories being Baggage/Change Fees, Award Availability and Customer Satisfaction. It was also the top performer in terms of reward availability thanks to its Rapid Rewards program. The worst performing areas included timeliness and undo.

Here is the complete list of the best US airlines of 2022:

