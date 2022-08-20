Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Confirmed UK Start Times, TV Channels, Live Streams, PPV Prices, Undercard, Ringwalk





ANTHONY JOSHUA will face Oleksandr Usyk in a great rematch TOMORROW NIGHT, looking forward to the perfect thriller.

Usyk led everyone to believe he would come up to a heavier STONE this time around, but in his 15th 11lbs, he weighed almost the same as his first fight. The AJ is 4lbs heavier than last year at 17st 6lbs.

How to compare fighters Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk pursues speed.

Joshua, 32, who lost his first bout a year ago, wants to reclaim his heavyweight title in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his Olympic gold medal in London.

And that could mean teeing on the long awaited fight with Tyson Fury.

There was a lot of doubt about whether this heavyweight blockbuster would continue.

AJ and his Ukraine opponent have witnessed their exciting matchups being pushed back twice, once in May and once in July.

Russia’s war in Ukraine also affected the rematch schedule. 35-year-old Usyk returned home earlier than these tears to participate in the war with Russia that began in February.

Usyk defeated Joshua in front of 70,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles.

However, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Sun that his client was ’embarrassed’ by the tactics used last year and hinted at a change in game plan for a rematch.

“I think I was talking with him last night and finally got confused as to why he was fighting like that,” he said.

“For the first time in a long time, he felt he could still beat Usyk even when he lost. But why don’t you have to fight like that?

Get Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk by a staggering 70/1 with a special BetVictor offer

Anthony Joshua added 4 pounds for a rematch.

“He can fight your old style and you have a much better chance of defeating him. It’s a Klitschko style but Usyk is a great fighter and a great counterpuncher.”

Hearn added that AJ “needs to be much more aggressive” this time around.

The two sides spent months negotiating a lucrative deal to play their second game in Saudi Arabia after beating Ruiz Jr on AJ’s points in Saudi Arabia in December 2019.

Joshua will also have a new training team with the experienced Robert Garcia leading the corner and Angel Fernandez serving as the second.

When is Joshua vs Usyk 2? Joshua vs Usyk 2 takes place on Saturday, August 20th – tomorrow. The match will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. For UK viewers, it’s set to late, with an approximate start time of 10:54 PM. What TV channels are you on and can you stream live? Can you hear Joshua vs Usyk 2 on the radio?

yes you can talkSPORT has exclusive rights to the big fights and you can listen to everything for free.

The station’s Fight Night team consists of presenters Adam Catterall and Gareth A Davies, commentator Andy Clarke, sports broadcaster Ade Oladipo and former bantamweight boxer Spencer Oliver.

What happened in Joshua vs Usyk 2 weigh-in?

Usyk weighed in from 15kg to 11lbs, a few pounds more than 15kg and 8lbs in his first match last year.

When AJ came in at 6lbs on the 17th, the taller man weighed 4lbs to maximize his size.

During the prep, Usyk made everyone believe that he was growing in size. But this was the great game spirit of the champion.

Joshua vs Usyk 2 Full Card

The entire Joshua vs Usyk 2 undercard is set to crackers.

Callum Smith will compete in Jeddah as he did on the first Joshua v Usyk undercard when he faced Mathieu Bauderlique in the WBC Light Heavyweight Finals Eliminator.

Heavyweight star Filip Hrgovic takes on Zhilei Zhang in the IBF Heavyweight Title Eliminator.

Badou Jack will also fight Richard Rivera.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 (10:54pm) – World Heavyweight Champion WBA ‘super’, IBF, IBO & WBO – Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (9:52pm) Round 12 – IBF Heavyweight Final Eliminator – Round 12 Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique 8:50 PM – WBC Light Heavyweight Final Eliminators – Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera Round 12 (07:18 PM) – Cruiserweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre Round 10 (6 PM) Hour 48) – Super Lightweight – Round 4 Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova ( – Super Bantamweight – Round 8 Andrew Tabitti vs James Wilson (05:24 PM) – Heavyweight – Ben Whitaker vs Peter Nosik Round 8 (4 PM) 46 mins) – Light Heavyweight – Round 6 Daniel Raffin v Josef Zurko (4:03 PM) – Heavyweight – Round 8 Bader Alsamreen vs Faud Tarverdi (3:30 PM) – Ultra Light – Round 6 Rashed Belhassa aka Money Kicks vs. Traycho Georgiev (3pm) – Welterweight – Round 4 Where will Joshua v Usyk 2 take place?

The arena for Joshua vs Usyk 2 is the King Abdullah Sports City Arena, also known as Shining Jewel.

The stadium can accommodate up to 62,000 people for soccer matches, but more are expected for Joshua vs Usyk 2.

Saudi Arabia has been a controversial host for sports washing after spending huge sums on attracting the world’s best golfers to the new LIV series.

But Hearn dismissed such comparisons. “I’m not worried about any backlash because I’ve done it once,” he said.

“He’ll ultimately say ‘I’m going to hand Edie over to you’. I’m not going to pass the blame, but if the deal is a 50/50 split it’s very different. Let’s go back to Usyk and say, ‘Let’s go to Tottenham and they’ll say it’s a non-starter. because of.”

What did you say?

Joshua said:[in the first[fight with Usyk he broke my** for a few rounds[first[fightwithUsykhebustmya**forsomerounds][Usyk와의첫번째[싸움에서그는몇라운드동안내**를깨뜨렸습니다[first[fightwithUsykhebustmya**forsomerounds

And you have to accept that defeat like a man and take responsibility.

“In the September game, I was wrong and he was right. You have to switch roles in August.

“I don’t like to overcomplicate things because there is simplicity in genius. I’ll just keep things simple.

Usyk added: As you all know, we are currently not in the best shape to return home.

“I never gave a very loud and bright speech. All I did was work hard in training camps, in the gym. I will do it until the match date.

“Then I will go into the ring and please you with my boxing.

Usyk outpointed Joshua at Tottenham last year Who is Robert Garcia?

Robert Garcia is Joshua’s new trainer, and AJ has split from longtime coach Rob McCracken after losing to Usyk in September.

McCracken led Joshua to a 2012 Olympic gold medal in London, his first world title in 2016 and a belt recovery in 2019.

However, the tactics Joshua used in his defeat to Usyk panned widely and the Watford man went out to find a new voice in the corner.

This is Garcia’s step in leading 14 other men to world titles throughout her legendary career as a trainer.

Fighters he has trained include former fourth division champions and brothers Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Jose Ramirez, Bam Rodriguez, Abner Mares, Nonito Donaire, Brandon Rios and Antonio Margarito.

The Mexican was a fighter himself and won the IBF super featherweight world title in 1998.

Anthony Joshua has named Robert Garcia as his new trainer.Credit: Snapchat

Robert Garcia will be Anthony Joshua’s chief trainer in Saudi Arabia.

However, after a KO loss to Joel Casamyaor in 2001, Garcia decided to retire at the age of 26 and focus on training.

Garcia is known as an aggressive Mexican-style front foot trainer and will train a lot of the tactics Joshua believes need to beat obscure southpaws like Usyk.

The 47-year-old said: See who is better. We will do anything to get that title back.

“I know he can. He’s a bigger guy, a stronger guy, he’s got a reach advantage, so he’ll take advantage of everything.

“I think that day will undoubtedly be the three-time world heavyweight championship.

