Can abortion really be banned in the UK? | UK News





Roe v Wade was a landmark decision by the US Supreme Court that recognized the constitutional right to abortion.

Fifty years later, this landmark decision was overturned in June, handing power to individual states.

Now more people are looking into how access to abortion is decided to see if something similar to Roe v Wade could happen in the UK.

You may be surprised to learn that despite over 200,000 abortions performed in England and Wales in 2021, women there can technically be prosecuted for abortions.

The reason is the 1861 Criminal Criminal Act, which dates back to the Victorian era.

It used ancient language in verses 58 and 59 to criminalize abortion. The intent to abort any woman, whether she has her child or not, is convicted of a misdemeanor and, if convicted, … punished.”

More than 100 years later, in 1967, the Abortion Act was passed. It was this that made abortions with authorized providers legal. However, intentional abortion was still illegal.

The law is structured in a way that means that abortion is not a right. Instead, if the two doctors agree, they are exempt from prosecution in certain circumstances that could be dangerous to a woman’s mental or physical health.

Image: Life support protests in Washington DC

Former Attorney General Robert Berkeley said it was extremely rare but possible for anyone to commit a crime under this law.

In fact, two British women are being charged with abortion, one of whom bought the pill from an authorized provider. These alleged offenses fall under the Trafficking in Persons Act. sentenced to life in prison.

That’s why Labor MP Stella Creasy says she’s campaigning to change the law by amending the Bill of Rights.

This new legislation aims to replace the Human Rights Act. Attorney General Dominic Raab said he would “fix and reform” the current protections about freedom of speech and the right to a jury trial.

Currently, the right to abortion is not included in the legislation, but Creasy plans to introduce amendments to protect the right to abortion.

Creasy introduced a similar bill with inter-party support in Northern Ireland in 2019. This means that women in Northern Ireland have the right to abortion. Unlike England and Wales, where the original Victorian laws still apply.

Sam Raymanis agrees. She has had two abortions and is now an activist challenging the stigma surrounding the topic. She says the right to abortion should be protected in England and Wales.

“I think we need an update. We can’t be controlled by the law of 1861. It doesn’t make sense, especially since these medical procedures have been updated, so it’s time to update the law.

“It’s a lot safer now, and this is normal. We shouldn’t be governed by the laws of the past.”

But Raab said current law is actually preventing British courts from considering new cases about abortion. These cases could lead to court decisions in favor of redefining abortion and abolishing or limiting abortion.

Raab said granting this power to courts rather than elected members of the council would increase the risk that current access to abortion would be lowered.

However, Leimanis disagrees. She doesn’t believe MPs can always make the right decisions.

“I don’t think parliamentarians always make decisions in the public interest. If you look at the British attitude, they are in favor of abortion and they actually support abortion. Not always in Parliament. We see MPs against it. there have been,” he said.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

3:49 Abortion: 40 days on 4 charts

One of those members was Conservative Danny Kruger, who expressed his belief that abortion relates to the welfare of other living beings (unborn beings) and that abortion is a subject that should be a subject of political debate.

He’s not the only congressman to agree with the US decision to overturn Roe v Wade. DUP’s Assemblyman Carla Lockhart said, “We welcome a clearer awareness of the life that is born.”

Of course, not everyone wants to see abortions stipulated in the law. There are those who want the whole process to be changed to be illegal or at least to restrict access.

One of them is Calum Miller, a life sentence doctor. He believes it would be a mistake to entrust abortion rights because they would have an abortion based on gender or by the time of birth.

He calls Canada, for example, a “haven of sexually selective abortion”.

“The reality will be ominous. Justifying an abortion would be very risky and an overwhelming majority of women would reject it.”

But he said Britain shouldn’t be catastrophic for abortions banned here. He argues that some action needs to be taken to limit access at this time. Like Mr. Raymani, he thinks the current law is outdated, but for very different reasons.

“Of course, abortion is not going away. You can have a reasonable conversation with the public thinking that abortion laws are outdated and should follow science.

“There is no real opportunity to ban abortion anywhere in the UK. We are not having that conversation. What we need to do is whether the current limits are too extreme.

“We’ve seen ultrasound advances. Science has prepared us for another conversation about it, and we need to align the law with science.”

It doesn’t look like the UK will ban abortion anytime soon. However, there may be more debate by lawmakers calling for a reconsideration and change of the current law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/could-abortion-really-be-banned-in-the-uk-12676665 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos