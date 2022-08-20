US Announces New $775 Million Military Assistance Program to Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War





A senior US defense official said the package would include mine-resistant vehicles, surveillance drones and other weapons.

The United States announced a new $775 million military aid package for Ukraine, as the Biden administration pledged to continue helping the country prevent Russia’s continued invasion too. long as it takes.

In a statement on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the aid will include additional weapons, ammunition and equipment from Department of Defense inventories, without going into specifics.

President [Joe] Biden has made it clear that we will continue to support the Ukrainian people in defending their country against Russian aggression for as long as it takes, Blinken said, adding that the assistance brings the administration’s full assistance to Ukraine to about $10.6 billion.

These capabilities are carefully calibrated to make the biggest difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table, he said.

Although the statement did not specify which weapons would be sent to Kyiv, a senior US defense official told reporters earlier on Friday that Washington would include mine-resistant vehicles in the aid program for the first time.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the assistance would include 15 Scan Eagle surveillance drones, 40 anti-mine and ambush protected vehicles known as MRAPs and around 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles.

It will also include additional ammunition and 16 105mm howitzer systems, the official said.

We want to make sure Ukraine has a steady flow of ammunition to meet its needs, and that’s what we were doing with this package, the defense official said.

Although this is the first time the United States has provided Scan Eagle drones, another country has provided them to Ukraine in the past, the official added, without giving further details.

As it nears the six-month mark, the conflict in Ukraine has turned into a war of attrition fought mainly in the east and south of the country.

The new US weapons list appears to be destined for when the Ukrainians are ready to attempt a major breakthrough, defense strategy expert Phillips OBrien wrote on Twitter.

Explosions were reported overnight Friday near military bases deep in Ukraine’s Russian-held areas and inside Russia itself.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in televised remarks that statements by Ukrainian officials about strike facilities in Russian-occupied Crimea marked an escalation of the conflict openly encouraged by the United States and its allies. of NATO.

Moscow has repeatedly warned Washington against arming Ukraine, saying such moves add fuel to the flames.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders have called on allies to send heavy weapons to help the country’s forces repel the Russian military offensive.

The U.S. assistance package announced Friday marks the 19th time the Pentagon has provided Ukraine with equipment from Department of Defense stockpiles since August 2021.

Previous packages have included tactical drones and high-mobility artillery rocket systems, called HIMARS, among other weapons.

