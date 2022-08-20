2022 USA Gymnastics Championships Results – OlympicTalk





2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships All-Around and Event Results in Tampa

Women (Day 1 of 2) General competition1. Shilese Jones 57.22. Konnor McClain 56.43. Jordan Chiles 55.953. Kayla DiCello 55.955. Jade Carey 55.656. Skye Blakely 54.7

Balance beam1. Konnor McClain 14.82. Kayla DiCello 13.83. Shilese Jones 13.74. Ciena Alipio 13.64. Jordan Chile 13.6

Floor exercise1. Shilese Jones 14.12. Jade Carey 14.053. Konnor McClain 13.94. Kayla DiCello 13.855. Jordan Chilis 13.75

Uneven bars1. Shilese Jones 14.852. Jordan Chiles 14.253. Leanne Wong 14.24. Kayla DiCello 14.15. Lexi Zeiss 13.9

Vault1. Jade Carey 14.82. Shilese Jones 14.553. Konnor McClain 14.44. Jordan Chiles 14.355. Amelia Disidore 14.3

Men (Day 1 of 2) All-around1. Brody Malone 88.9422. Asher Hong 85.4803. Donnell Whittenburg 84.7744. Shane Wiskus 84.4235. Yul Moldauer 84.2766. Fred Richard 83.8807. Foal Walker 83.846

Floor exercise1. Asher Hong 14.7292. Brody Malone 14.6163. Fred Richard 14.4664. Connor McCool 14.4575. Colt Walker 14.2

Fixed bar1. Brody Malone 15.7162. Fred Richard 14.6663. Garrett Braunton 14.2724. Shane Wiskus 14.0955. Ian Lasic-Ellis 13.700

Parallel bars1. Curran Philips 16.9992. Blake Sun 15.9923. Colt Walker 15.6994. Brody Malone 15.1715. Shane Wiskus 15.149

Pommel horse 1. Ian Skirkey 15.7432. Stephen Nedoroscik 15.6933. Brody Malone 15.0894. Yul Moldauer 14.7895. Cameron Bock 14.100

Rings again1. Donnell Whittenburg 15.4222. Alex Diab 15.2453. Asher Hong 14.8164. Yul Moldauer 14.5165. Riley Loos 14.457

Vault1. Asher Hong 16.6302. Donnell Whittenburg 16.3803. Riley Loos 15.4474. Colt Walker 15.1975. Taylor Burkhart 14.994

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Promote us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/08/19/usa-gymnastics-nationals-championships-results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos