UK: Glasgow Holds Repatriation Ceremony of Artifacts to India | Arts and Culture News

A ceremony was held in Glasgow, Scotland to officially repatriate seven Indian cultural artifacts looted during British colonial rule.

After more than 18 months of talks, dignitaries from the High Commission of India joined members of Glasgow Life, the charity that manages the Scottish City Museum’s collection, at a transfer of ownership event last Friday.

Six items were stolen from northern India in the 1800s and seven items were stolen from their original owners and then purchased illegally.

All seven objects were looted from sacred sites such as temples and shrines and given as gifts to the Scottish City Museum collection.

Museum custodian Stephanie De Roemer holds a ceremonial Indo-Persian sword during a transfer of ownership event at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow. [Andy Buchanan/AFP]

Duncan Dornan, director of museums and collections at Glasgow Life, said Glasgow has been leading the repatriation effort in the UK since 1998.

We look forward to continuing to work with Indian authorities to provide for the safe return of these artifacts.

Indian crafts are being repatriated from the UK thanks to the efforts of the High Commissioner. Thanks to @glasgowlife for facilitating the process. pic.twitter.com/9aP2N09Cc

India, UK (@HCI_London) 19 Aug 2022

In total, Glasgow will return 51 items to the descendants of rightful owners in India and Nigeria and to the Cheyenne River and Oglara Sioux in South Dakota, USA.

In March, Glasgow City Council apologized for the city’s role in the Atlantic slave trade after an investigation into the streets, buildings and individuals involved in their practices.

Glasgow’s repatriation is part of an extensive re-evaluation of the sources of artifacts in Western museums in the aftermath of anti-racist movements around the world.

Earlier this year, two British universities returned to Nigeria two Benin bronzes looted by British colonialists in the 19th century.

Artifacts looted during British colonial rule [Andy Buchanan/AFP]



