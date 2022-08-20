UK government borrows more than expected in July





Economists say the fiscal deficit in July was higher than expected, leading to high levels of inflation that will significantly overwhelm government borrowing this year.

Although UK public finances improved in July from a particularly weak figure in June, data from the National Statistical Office are still much worse than what fiscal watchdogs had expected this month.

The figure will further pressure Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to explain how to finance massive tax cuts when public finances deteriorate.

According to ONS, net borrowings from the public sector last month stood at 4.9 billion won, an improvement of 800 million compared to July 2021 and a much better improvement from the June deficit of 20.9 billion won.

However, the decline between June and July was expected as the government did not have large debt interest bills owed last month and borrowing levels were still 4.7 billion higher than forecasts for the month by the Office of Budget Responsibility, a spending watchdog. .

EY Item Club’s chief economic adviser, Martin Beck, said the government will continue to miss OBR forecasts for the rest of the fiscal year ending in March next year. This is likely to reflect a slowdown in economic activity in the first half of 2022, he said, and on the spending side, the much higher-than-expected inflationary impact on debt interest payments will be key.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, has revised the OBR forecast for public borrowing of $99 billion in 2022-2023 to $150 billion to reflect the high cost of inflation-related debt. said there is a possibility that

He also noted that the current inflation will not help significantly increase government funding as it is the wrong type for public finances, with zero VAT rates on food and only 5% VAT on electricity and natural gas consumption. .

As a result, the redistribution of household spending from other goods and services to food and energy would be a stumbling block to overall tax revenue, Tombs said.

Ministers will be relieved that tax receipts are well maintained in July as the government collected 78.2 billion won in revenue, 6.1 billion more than a year ago. However, Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi has acknowledged that high inflation is putting pressure on public finances by increasing spending on debt interest.

The Treasury has warned that July figures are stronger than June, giving no relief as there will be significant volatility in monthly data when inflation rises.

Alison Ring, Public Sector and Tax Director of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said: “The deteriorating financial situation in the UK has prompted the new Prime Minister to implement promised tax cuts and invest in energy resilience. It will be difficult to support families who are struggling.” Businesses during the winter without violating fiscal rules to ensure the long-term soundness of public finances.

Both Truss and Sunak have pledged contingency budgets to shape energy price support and tax cuts, which will be delivered soon after one of them is elected as the new British Prime Minister.

suggestion

The Sunaks leadership campaign said public finance figures highlighted why curbing inflation should be a priority.

These figures show that inflation is slowing the economy and increasing the deficit. The spokesperson said the current permanent, unfunded tax cuts would make these two problems even worse.

Treasury and OBR officials say they are ready to provide new medium-term forecasts to inform the emergency budget. Independent economists would be uncomfortable to read if their public finance forecasts were an accurate guide to the thinking of fiscal watchers.

Additional Reports by Sebastian Payne

