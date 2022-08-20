US announces new military aid and drones for Ukraine





WASHINGTON (AP) On Friday, the United States announced for the first time that it would give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armour shells and howitzers to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and to mount a counter-offensive against the Russian invaders.

A senior defense official tells reporters that a new $775 million aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40 mine-resistant and ambush-protected vehicles known as MRAPs with mine rollers , and 2,000 anti-armour shells that can help Ukrainian troops advance. to the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines. The official said the United States was seeking to help shape and arm Ukraine’s future force as the war drags on.

These capabilities are carefully calibrated to make a difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted his appreciation for the package, saying we have taken another important step in defeating the aggressor.

This latest aid comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine is about to reach the six-month mark. That brings total US military aid to Ukraine to around $10.6 billion since the start of the Biden administration. This is the 19th time the Pentagon has provided Ukraine with equipment from Department of Defense stockpiles since August 2021.

The United States has provided howitzer ammunition in the past, but this is the first time it will send 16 of the weapon systems. The aid package also includes 1,500 anti-tank missiles, 1,000 javelin missiles and an undisclosed number of high-velocity, anti-radiation or HARM missiles that target radar systems. Ukrainian forces successfully used various precision artillery systems in an attempt to hold off Russian forces and retake territory gained by Moscow.

The defense official briefed reporters on the new arms aid on condition of anonymity in accordance with ground rules established by the Ministry of Defense.

For much of the last four months of the war, Russia focused on capturing the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists controlled some territories as self-declared republics. for eight years.

Russian forces have made additional gains in the east, but they have also been put on the defensive in other areas as Ukraine steps up its attacks on Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula in Crimea. Russian-occupied territory was seized by Moscow in 2014. Nine Russian warplanes were reportedly destroyed last week at an air base in Crimea in strikes that highlighted the Ukrainians’ ability to strike far behind enemy lines .

Russian leaders have warned that the strike facilities in Crimea mark an escalation in the conflict fueled by US and NATO allies and threaten to drag America deeper into war.

A Western official said on Friday the war had almost come to a standstill, with neither side in a position to launch major offensives. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said the whole pace of the campaign has slowed, in part because both sides recognize it is a marathon and not of a sprint and that their ammo spend rates and conservation are important.

But both US and Western officials have said Ukraine has been able to launch successful attacks far behind Russian battle lines, eroding Moscow’s logistical support and command and control of forces, and harming to their morale.

The US official said that while Ukrainian troops were unable to retake much territory, they were able to significantly weaken Russian positions in a number of places.

Efforts to calm the fighting also continued. On Thursday, the Turkish leader and UN chief met in western Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They discussed a range of issues, including prisoner exchanges and an effort to bring UN atomic energy experts to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

The facility was taken over by Russian forces shortly after the invasion began on February 24 and was the target of several explosions. Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of bombing the factory, stoking international fears of a disaster on the continent.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would follow Russian President Vladimir Putin as most of the issues discussed would require Kremlins agreement.

____ Jill Lawless, Associated Press editor in London, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-united-states-moscow-government-and-politics-c6bfbefe2a4bf671ca47108b68fe3818 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos