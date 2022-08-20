Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey finds





Mainstay Capital Management founder and CEO David Kudla discusses his expectations for the July jobs report and weighs in on the markets in “Mornings with Maria.”

Companies across the country are considering downsizing after a year of rampant hiring.

That’s according to a new survey released Thursday by consultancy PwC, which last month polled more than 700 US executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they were preparing to downsize – or have done so – while 52% have hiring freezes in place.

On top of that, around 46% of companies are dropping or reducing signing bonuses, which has become commonplace over the past year as companies try to attract new workers in a tighter job market. more tense. A further 44% cancel offers entirely, the survey showed.

“Respondents are also taking proactive steps to rationalize the workforce and establish the right mix of worker skills for the future,” the survey says. “It’s no surprise. After a hiring spree and a tight labor market over the past few years, executives are seeing the distinction between having people and having people with the right skills.”

IS THE UNITED STATES ENTERING A RECESSION?

Recruiters chat with job seekers at a Miami-Dade County job fair in Miami, Florida on Dec. 16, 2021. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Still, the report showed some incongruities within the labor market: Although companies are cutting their workforces, around two-thirds said they had raised wages or extended mental health benefits. Nearly 70% of companies said they would allow more employees to work from home permanently.

The survey comes amid growing fears that the Federal Reserve’s war on inflation could trigger a recession.

Policymakers approved another 75 basis point rate hike – triple the usual size – at their July meeting and have since signaled they are “far from” ending this tightening cycle, despite the signs of economic slowdown.

While some parts of the economy appear to be easing, namely the housing sector, the labor market has proven to be a bright spot for months.

Job growth last month beat expectations, with employers adding 528,000 new positions, pushing the unemployment rate to a historic low of 3.5%.

However, there are some signs that the labor market is beginning to weaken. A plethora of companies, including Alphabet’s Google, Walmart, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, have announced hiring freezes or layoffs in recent weeks.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addresses the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee as he presents the monetary policy report to the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 22, 2022 (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Newsroom)

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last month described the labor market as “very hot” – and that was ahead of July’s jobs report – but suggested there will likely be “an easing labor market conditions” due to rising interest rates. But he remained optimistic that the unemployment rate will not rise too much as the central bank aims to achieve the elusive soft landing.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

“I also said that our objective was to bring inflation down and to have a so-called soft landing, that is to say a landing that does not require a significant increase, a really significant increase in the unemployment,” Powell said. “We are trying to achieve that.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/half-us-companies-preparing-cut-jobs-survey-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos