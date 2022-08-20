Muse Announces 2023 ‘Will Of People’ UK Stadium Tour





Muse today (19 August) revealed the details of their new England stadium tour for 2023.

The band will perform in stadiums in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow and Milton Keynes in 2023. Royal Blood applies on each date except Glasgow.

Tickets to the show go on sale August 26th at 9am. Anyone who pre-orders Muse’s new album ‘Will Of People’ through the store will receive a unique code for early ticket purchases on August 25th at 9am.

Muse’s ‘Will Of People’ UK Tour 2023:

May 27 – Plymouth, Home Park

June 20 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium23 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park25 – Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

Last month, Museshare shared a new single from their upcoming ninth album, Kill Or Be Killed.

This song, which was pre-released at numerous festivals this summer, is the fourth song on the trio’s new LP after the title songs ‘Compliance’ and ‘Wont Stand Down’.

Frontman Matt Bellamy said: Kill Or Be Killed is their heaviest muse! We wanted to update the hard rock sound on this album, and in Kill Or Be Killed, we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even death growls.

Lyrically, the song is inspired by my favorite Paul McCartney’s Live And Let Die, a dark interpretation of how the worst human instincts for survival can sometimes manifest at any cost in life.

Will Of People is scheduled to release on August 26th via Warner Records and can be pre-ordered here.

The muse of Mad Cool 2022. Source: Andy Ford of NME

Meanwhile, Muses Matt Bellamy recently told NME that he thinks society wants a new type of revolution.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukraine war and the current cost of living crisis, the frontman believes change is coming.

I think everyone knows we want a revolution, but we don’t want authoritarian lunatics on the right. That’s the last thing we want, he told NME.

Nor do we want a full communist situation on the hard left. I think what we want is something completely new. I don’t think it exists right now, but I think new types of politics could emerge.

The band is also set to hit the road for a series of US and European gigs later this year. Remaining tickets for this show can be purchased here.

Muse’s US and European Tour: October 202204 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern11 Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theater14 Toronto, ON, The History16 New York, NY, Beacon Theater23 Amsterdam, NL, Royal Theater Carre25 Paris, FR, Salle Pleyel26 Milan, IT, Alcatraz

