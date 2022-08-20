



TAMPA When Simone Biles competed at the US Gymnastics Championships for much of the past decade, it wasn’t much of a contest, at least not for first place. Even her competitors sometimes admitted that the real race was for the silver medal.

This is no longer the case. The senior elite field this year in Tampa includes two returning Olympians, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, as well as a pair of world all-around medalists in Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello. Konnor McClain, 17, won three all-around gold medals this year. Shilese Jones soars with excellent amplitude on every apparatus, and Skye Blakely excels with her powerful tumbling on floor and beam. Going into the competition, any combination of these gymnasts on the podium would not have come as a surprise. Together they delivered a thrilling competition mostly free from major mistakes by top athletes.

The margins at the top of the table remained tight throughout Friday night at Amalie Arena, but Jones, a 20-year-old who has never played in the world championships or the Olympics, established himself as the Headlining. Her high-flying release elements on the bars and her powerful yet controlled tumbling on the floor gave her top marks on each of those apparatus, even ahead of Carey, the gold medalist on the floor in Tokyo. She leads at 57.200, but less than a point separates her from McClain, whose strong performance on beam helped her to a score of 56.400 after the first of two nights of competition.

For female gymnasts, college doesn’t mean the end of elite careers

I dreamed of it and knew it was possible, said Jones, who had previously planned just one attempt at the Olympics but, after missing out on Tokyo, is already looking to Paris.

They will need to repeat those solid routines on Sunday to challenge for the all-around title. Results at nationals depend on cumulative scores over the two days, so consistency boosts a gymnast’s chances, especially in a race as open as this. The top five gymnasts are separated by only 1.55, so any significant error will alter the ranking.

Chiles (56.150) is third, just ahead of DiCello (55.950). Carey finished fifth, mainly because the others performed so well and his beam and bars scores were not on par with other top Americans. But she capped off the evening with a strong floor routine, earning a 14.050, only surpassed by Jones (14.100), who followed her into the final rotation.

Were in a really great place, Carey said of American women. It’s nice to see a lot of big gymnastics again.

Donnell Whittenburg, still in search of an Olympic place, on the hunt for American nationals

After executing a solid bars and beam routine with a few minor errors, Wong scratched out the rest of the competition, and his status for Sunday remained uncertain.

The drama around first place is unfamiliar to this competition. Biles has won the United States all-around title seven times during her senior career, missing out on the crown only in 2017 when she skipped the season following her Olympic debut. Biles narrowly won his first senior title at the age of 16 in 2013. After that, his winning margins were huge, nearly five points better on average in a sport that is often determined by tenths.

Now these athletes, a field of 21 gymnasts with no one to have won a senior national all-around title, are next in line, all hoping to join a distinguished list of champions of this showpiece event.

After their first NCAA gymnastics seasons, Carey and Chiles competed in elite competition for the first time since the Tokyo Games. Chiles was particularly pleased with her performance on bars with a score of 14.250, the second highest score as she recently suffered a shoulder injury. Both Carey and Chiles have their sights set on the Paris Games, and their ambitions to make the world championship team are the first step towards that goal. But they are challenged by their peers, especially the impressive performances of Jones and McClain. Jones posted the top scores on bars (14.850) and floor, while McClain topped the field on balance beam (14.800).

For me, I just think all competitions are the same, honestly, Jones said. I just worry about myself and I know I have to hit, and if I hit I can be on top.

DiCello, an 18-year-old from Boyds, Maryland, missed months of training this winter due to a back injury. Finally healthy, she was solid, avoiding big mistakes. Blakely fell on a difficult element of her balance beam routine, a back somersault with a full twist, but she was strong the rest of the night.

Biles has not retired from the sport, but from Tokyo she has yet to give any indication that she is planning a return. For now, the USA women’s team will aim to maintain its excellence without her. The massive cushion that Biles had in individual competitions was reflected in the teams margin in front of his peers. The Americans won gold at every world championship and Olympics from 2011 to 2019, then took silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee in Tokyo when Biles retired after the first rotation of the final.

Simones an anomaly and obviously the best gymnast of many of our times, Alicia Sacramone Quinn, the strategic lead for the three-person high performance team, said ahead of this competition. And I think we have some work to do to reduce that margin.

