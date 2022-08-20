Why UK energy prices are rising so much faster than Europe





But UK energy prices are now higher than comparable countries like France and Italy, analysts told CNN Business. And the British experienced a much larger price increase than most European countries, including Germany. Germany is the place where decades of energy policy were reversed by the Ukraine war.

The Bureau of Statistics said this week that the price of natural gas in the UK has risen by almost 96% in the year to July, while electricity prices are up 54%.

According to an analysis by Deutsche Bank, annual gas and electricity consumer price inflation in the UK is expected to soar by an average of around 80% this year, compared to an average of 40% in 19 countries that use the euro.

The worst has yet to come. Average annual energy bills can range from around 2,000 ($2,400) today to 4,000 ($4,820) in January and over 5,000 ($6,000) after spring. As a result, millions of people may fall into poverty. Leaders from the UK’s National Health Service warned of a “humanitarian crisis” on Friday. Many said they could get sick this winter “because they face the terrible choices of skipping meals to heat up their homes and living in cold, humid and very unpleasant environments.” Overall inflation in the UK crossed 10% in July. Eurozone 8.9%. Unlike other problems in the UK economy, Brexit does not appear to be a major factor. So, why are energy prices in the UK rising so much faster than most of Europe?

broken market

A surge in wholesale costs last year caused 31 small UK energy companies that traditionally offered competitive prices to go bankrupt, forcing millions of customers to look at larger suppliers’ ledgers and pay more.

Henning Gloystein, head of energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group, told CNN Business that the way the UK government has designed the energy market has made it more feasible. Smaller companies acted like brokers rather than essential utility providers.

“Many UK retail energy providers were not real energy producers. Instead, they bought electricity and gas from wholesale markets and then sold them to retail customers, such as homes,” said Gloystein.

This meant that as soon as wholesale costs were well above what the supplier could claim legally, they would go bankrupt.

Europe operates differently. Gloystein says most countries are tightening regulations on their suppliers, including rules to protect against sudden price spikes.

There is a cap on the price that UK households pay, but the bill increases faster depending on the wholesale cost, as it is adjusted every six months and reduced to three.

“There is a transitional measure between now and when we switch to a full quarterly model that pushes prices a little bit higher,” Sanjay Raja, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, told CNN. “Suppliers can pass on wholesale price increases much faster than in the past,” he added.

Out of storage space

According to Raja, the UK is facing a “perfect storm” that increases energy costs.

He said that while most homes are supplied with natural gas, electricity, nuclear and renewables represent a larger share of the European Union’s energy mix as a whole.

According to Deutsche Bank, the country also relies on gas to generate 40% of its electricity compared to less than one-fifth of its total electricity.

“This is a double shock and the UK’s heavy dependence on gas is a big reason why I think the UK gas price is slightly higher than elsewhere,” he said.

While the UK produces about half of its own gas, North Sea production last year fell to record lows due to maintenance work, according to government divisions.

The lack of storage made things worse. British energy company Centrica (CPYYF) closed its largest gas storage facility in the UK in 2017, but is in talks with the government to reopen its site this winter. Europe has more storage capacity and is filling up quickly ahead of winter and a complete cut off of Russian gas.

Auxilione’s analysis shows that UK natural gas contracts in the first quarter of next year are nearly 7% more expensive than European benchmark contracts. Because Europe now has a buffer for winter.

Tony Jordan, director of Auxilione, told CNN Business: “Storage shortages have forced the UK to rely on a “real-time flow” of gas and liquefied natural gas from the North Sea, Norway and Belgium.

“We depend a lot more here and now when winter comes,” he said.

Gas in Europe is still noticeably expensive. It traded at €242 ($244) per megawatt-hour on Friday, an all-time high, according to Auxilione. This is much higher than the UK gas spot price of 160 euros ($161) per megawatt-hour, but the difference is mainly due to increased European demand to fill tanks during the winter.

Germany declared a gas crisis in June after Russia cut flow through its critical Nord Stream 1 pipeline by two-thirds, bringing the country one step closer to rationing gas to industry.

minimal government support

Faced with soaring bills, governments across Europe intervened to ease financial pressures on households.

But Raja said the “elephant in the room” has so far not subsidized consumer energy prices directly, with none of the support provided by the UK government. Earlier this year, the government announced a $150 local tax refund for millions of households to ease the suffering.

More help will soon be available, but not enough, according to poverty-fighting activists.

Last May, the government announced a 15 billion ($18 billion) aid package over six months, including 400 ($482) credits to 29 million households starting in October.

In comparison, France has limited electricity rate hikes to 4% until the end of this year.

“Relatively, the UK gas and electricity prices are slightly higher,” Raja added.

Germany on Thursday announced plans to cut its gas sales tax from 19% to 7% by March 2024, designed to offset a new levy introduced to pay for gas storage. According to a report by German broadcaster ZDF, the government has asked companies to pass on the reduced money to customers. Liz Truss, who is likely to succeed Boris Johnson as Britain’s next prime minister next month, declined to comment on how he could do more to help households other than tax cuts.

The opposition Labor Party is urging the windfall on oil and gas companies’ profits to expand to fund a freeze on energy rates this winter.

Mark Thompson contributed to the report.

