Iga Swiatek Rips Tennis Balls Used for Women’s US Open





World number one Iga Swiatek called out the US Open at a press conference this week and the Grand Slam tournament’s use of separate tennis balls for male and female players.

The US Open, which begins on Monday August 29, remains the only Grand Slam tournament to use different balls for men and women.

“I don’t know why they’re different than the men’s,” Swiatek said at this week’s Western & Southern Open. “I don’t know, 15 years ago women probably had elbow injuries because the balls were heavier and they changed them to women’s balls, but right now we are so physically prepared that I don’t think that would happen Also we can’t get these balls in Europe, or in fact when we buy them in store they are totally different from tournament balls so when I practice with balls from the US Open at home [in Poland]I train with those of the men.

The 21-year-old, who won her second career Grand Slam at Roland Garros this year, is just one of many female tennis players who have complained about the difference in balls at the US Open .

The US Open has not commented on the matter since Swiatek’s comments. The Polish player argued that it shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the tournament to use the same balls since Wilson supplies both types of balls.

Swiatek was one of the players who spoke to WTA CEO and President Steve Simon about the matter last year.

“Maybe we should push a little more,” Swiatek said. “I stopped pushing and trying to convince the WTA, because the war in Ukraine happened and I refocused on something else. Yeah, but honestly, in all the tournaments I play with these balls, I did not feel well.

Amy Binder, the WTA’s senior vice president of global communications, responded to the world No. 1’s comments via ESPN.

“The WTA has always used regular felt balls for hard court play, and we have now started to hear from a number of our athletes that they would like to consider switching to using the extra durable ball,” said Binder said. “The basis behind using the regular felt ball was that it limited the potential for arm, shoulder, elbow and wrist injuries. This is something we will continue to monitor and discuss further. with our athletes and sports science teams.”

