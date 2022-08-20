



Liz Truss: Experts support economic recovery plan.

Total UK trade soared 15% in the year to June, totaling £1.4 billion, according to statistics released today by the Department of International Trade (DIT). The UK’s service surplus, which rebounded after the pandemic and the initial post-Brexit trade slump, grew as the UK attracted more money from foreign investors than any other bar in the US.

Despite all the talk of an impending recession, chronically low productivity and uncontrollable inflation, the UK has one of the strongest and most connected economies in the world.

The UK’s nominal GDP (the value of all goods and services produced in the country at current prices) reached £2.86 trillion in 2022, making it the 6th largest economy in the world.

According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, this means that the UK’s economic output is higher than that of France (2.48 billion) and Canada (1.88 billion), second only to India, Germany, Japan, China and the United States. .

According to DIT statistics released today, the UK was the world’s fifth-largest exporter of goods and services, exporting a total of £666.7 billion in the year ending June 2022.

The UK was also the world’s sixth largest importer of goods and services worth £752.5 billion abroad.

Liz Truss served as foreign secretary during Britain’s emergence from Brexit and the pandemic (Image: GETTY)

According to DIT data, by June 2022 the UK exported slightly more goods (£348.5 billion) than services (£318.2 billion).

The UK’s largest export partners were the United States (£133.9 billion), Germany (£48.3 billion), Ireland (£45.1 billion), the Netherlands (£44.2 billion) and France (£33.3 billion).

The most exported British goods included mechanical generators, crude oil, pharmaceuticals and automobiles.

Consulting, business and research services led the exports of services accounting for £126.8 billion in trade, while financial services accounted for £61.3 billion.

Felixstowe Port handles 36% of UK container freight transport (Image: GETTY)

In terms of income, the UK buys significantly more goods (£565.6 billion) from abroad than services (£186.9 billion).

Last year, the UK’s closest import partners were the United States (£89.4 billion), Germany (£67.3 billion), China (£66.3 billion), the Netherlands (£43.5 billion) and France (£37.4 billion).

The most imported commodities were gas, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and oil.

The UK has also attracted nearly £2 trillion of foreign direct investment. The influx of money from outside investors in British companies has made it the second most desirable destination for investor wealth in the world after the United States.

UK has reached up to 70 trade agreements with countries around the world since Brexit (Image: GETTY)

The UK’s total trade deficit (the difference between imports and exports) was the largest since records began in the first quarter of 2022, 25 years ago, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, the UK maintains a surplus on trade in services and has long been the world’s second-largest exporter after the US.

This surplus has expanded significantly over the past two decades, with service exports exceeding imports by £4.8 billion at the beginning of 1997, rising to £34.7 billion today.

Natural gas, essential for heating and electricity production, was the UK’s largest single import for the year ending June 2022.

Reflecting a surge in gas demand after coronavirus restrictions in the second half of 2021 and exceptional energy price inflation in the first half of 2022, imports of £38 billion are nearly eight times higher than in 2020.

The UK will import gas from international markets, mainly Norway, which will account for 77% of UK gas imports in 2021.

Russia was previously a major supplier of refined oil to the UK, but as of June 2022 the UK has achieved its policy ambition of suspending all Russian fuel imports in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss remained loyal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson during resignation scandal (Image: GETTY)

While Brexit initially appears to have damaged UK trade, the numbers show that the revival is already well underway.

According to Eurostat figures, UK imports from the EU fell 13.6% between 2020 and 2021, but increased by 12.5% ​​over the past year.

Thanks to the trade agreements signed with non-EU partners after Brexit, many of which were negotiated by Foreign Minister Leeds Truss, the UK’s exports to other countries also increased by 6.8% and imports by 25.6%.

In a speech last year explaining Britain’s new trade policy, Truss said:

“But we’ve been building it up again, negotiating our own trade deals, defending our key industries, and getting to the forefront.”

