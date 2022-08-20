Nicholas Gross is the youngest to reach the American amateur quarterfinals since 2007





PARAMUS, NJ For the record, Nicholas Gross shaved before the game started.

It’s good for the rest of the week.

With a 4-3 win over Luke Potter on Thursday at Ridgewood Country Club, the 15-year-old high schooler became the youngest player to advance to the U.S. amateur quarterfinals since 2007.

Obviously, it’s good enough for lunch with the big kids.

I mean, every tournament I play, I have a little bit of anxiety because I want to play well, said Gross, who attends Downingtown (Pennsylvania) West High School. Not to the point of shaking or anything, but I want to play well. At least here I feel like I’m playing with house money because I’m a 15-year-old kid, which if I lose I’m a 15-year-old kid and I’m playing these 20-, Des 25-30 years old who are great players. It kind of freed me up, and I’ve been in all my games and played with myself because I know that even though I’m 15, I have the game to compete with n’ anyone.

PGA Tour winner CT Pan made the quarters 15 years ago, becoming the youngest to win a round of 16 game since the immortal Bobby Jones in 1916.

To have something that puts my name next to these two is really special and something that I will remember forever,” Gross said.

He clearly did a lot of homework to get there.

American amateur: score

I think he’s been preparing for so long,” said Rob Coyne, his caddy and high school coach. He’s been playing in tournaments since he was probably 10 years old. He was crushed and played against the older kids. It helps, a lot. He also has a lot of composure and works very hard on his game. That’s what comes out of it all. It’s just phenomenal for a 15-year-old kid.

Potter is an 18-year-old who plays at Arizona State. The game was tied after nine hours, but Gross held off the stress, moved quickly from the occasional unlucky rebound, and won four of the next five holes with two pars and two birdies.

We were kind of fighting for about seven, eight holes, he said. On the back nine I hit good shots all day and was just a little behind with my lines, missing a few short sides, just started to hit the greens and put the pressure on. I thought I put enough pressure where he felt he had to do something special. It worked, of course. I won four holes on the back nine, four of the six we played. It was great.

Not bad for a kid who came here with no expectations and had to survive a playoff to make it to match play.

He put three putts on the 36th hole in stroke play and I’ve never seen him this low, Coyne said. Now he’s here, but that’s golf.

There’s a level of comfort at Ridgewood that helps Gross, who beat Chris Francoeur 3 and 2 in the Round of 16 before lunch Thursday.

You know, I think I credit Northeast Golf, he said. I grew up in southeastern Pennsylvania, and that’s the way it is, the northeast way. So, I feel really comfortable here. Lines of sight, how you should play, how you should move around the golf course. Even my caddy, he comes from where I live. He’s my coach in high school. So we are both on the same page at all times. I think it’s just a level of comfort that helped me here.

The old man

In all other tournaments, Stewart Hagestad is relatively young. Not here. The 31-year-old from Newport, Calif., is competing in his 26th USGA Championship. He’s won the US Mid-Am twice and is making the quarterfinals here for the second time after knocking out Benjamin James 6&4 in the round of 16 and Hayden Hopewell 2&1 in the round of 16.

“It’s great, really great,” said Hagestad, who has spent quite a bit of time competing in the area and was named the Metropolitan Golf Association’s Player of the Year in 2016. “I’m a bit tired, but yes, it feels good. I can’t wait to play golf tomorrow.

“No game is easy. … All the kids are good.

Hagestad will face Sam Bennett, a 22-year-old who plays at Texas A&M, on Friday.

“Yeah, I don’t think we’ll talk much, but I respect him tremendously,” the financial analyst said. “He’s really, really good. I hope that it’s mutual.

Quarterfinals American Amateur No. 16 Dylan Menante (Carlsbad, Calif.) vs. No. 56 Nicholas Gross (Downingtown, Pa.), 9:30 a.m. ET No. 36 Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas) vs. No. 21 Stewart Hagestad (Newport Beach , Calif.), 9:45 a.m. ET No. 34 Ben Carr (Columbus, Ga.) vs. No. 26 Alex Price (Hillsboro, Va.), 10 a.m. ET No. 51 Shea Lague (Jamul, Calif.) vs. No. 26. 59 Derek Hitchner (Minneapolis), 10:15 a.m. ET Photos: 2022 US Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club See 49 photos

