53,000 UK students go to university, highest in 10 years | clearing





More than 53,510 UK-based students scrambled for a place in a college course on Friday the day after they scored lower on their A-Level results, and many submitted their college offers in the most competitive year in a decade. missed it

The number of free registered applicants on the Ucas website this year is the highest in more than 10 years, compared to 39,230 at the same time last year. Some of these students have missed grades while others have turned down offers and some may decide not to go to college.

By Friday, 6,640 UK graduates had found positions through clearance, a 33% increase over last year. A third more, 23,640 students, accepted the insurance choice after missing out on the top choice.

University admissions officers have reported unprecedented levels of liquidation demands due to busier phone lines than ever before, including top-grading students.

The University of Sheffield said all seats were filled the same day the A-Level results were released.

“We closed the liquidation of new applicants for the first time in 10 years because we had a lot of high-achieving students applying yesterday,” said Dan Barcroft, Director of Admissions. Sheffield University.

He added that there are fewer clearing places that could provide more space for science courses and the arts and humanities. Although the quality of applicants was high in all subject areas, they excelled especially in one of the most competitive courses: Science, Psychology, and Mathematics.

A-level results were lower than during the pandemic, but higher than the 2019-20 midpoint, the calculation most admissions teams used to support their proposals.

As a result, some colleges and universities have not accepted students who have missed grades in popular institutions and subjects because they made too many offers, making competition more competitive.

Mark Corver, founder of DataHe, who advises universities on hiring, said that the fact that high-choice universities reduced 18-year-old admissions by 13% in the UK, and that there were more 18-year-olds, said students were 65 compared to 73% last year. % went on to their first choice university.

Mike Nicholson, director of admissions at the University of Cambridge, said the humanities course is more flexible in terms of credit as interest has steadily declined in recent years and there are departments that need to fill vacancies.

Conversely, students who take all science as A-levels tend to do better overall. In other words, students will pass because college won’t have to accept those who narrowly missed grades.

Admissions experts have warned students who haven’t been able to get a spot at the college of their choice not to put off in the hopes of making it easier next year.

Ucass CEO Clare Marchant said the growing 18-year-old population will create a more competitive environment for students in the future.

Corver suggested that delaying probably wouldn’t be a wise thing to do, as an increase in the UK’s 18-year-old population next year could mean more support next year. [This is not] One-time abnormal cycle.

He said the sector has enough places to offset the shortage of its most popular institutions. However, this does mean that students may have to accept lower-ranking institutions than they hoped for.

He noted that this could be particularly difficult for this group to accept, given that they had higher GCSE scores during the pandemic and attended highly selective colleges in record numbers after the number cap was lifted in 2012.

While upper-level positions are limited, many lower-ranked universities have additional seats due to ambitious growth plans and free space from reduced part-time and adult student support.

Professor Katie Normington of De Montfort University said students should know that student loan changes from 2023 will extend the repayment period from 30 to 40 years. People who get into low-wage jobs would be much worse off delaying. Many students have to think carefully.

Ucas data shows that although the number of students admitted to UK degree programs has declined this year, it is still the second highest on record and more than last year when exams were taken in 2019. The day after the results were announced, 435,560 students decreased by 2.5% compared to last year’s 466,500 students.

