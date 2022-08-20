A Guide to Your Listening and Watching WeekendExBulletin





This week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather, the USA Mullet Championships chose their children’s and teens’ finalists, and Japan said it wants young people to drink more alcohol.

Here’s what NPR’s Happy Hour Pop Culture team was paying attention to and what you should check out this weekend.

Chaka Khan’s new single, “Woman Like Me”

I was a professional musician many years ago, and one of my oldest friends at the time, producer Gregg Pagani, co-wrote and produced Chaka Khan’s new single, “Woman Like Me”.

It really is a wonderful song, and it’s so great to hear this singer, who is almost 70 years old, continue to bring it and do something really cool.

She has the song on her YouTube page, website, and Spotify for people to check out. Eric Deggans

Worship of the Lamb

It’s a game just released for different platforms, and it’s entirely my jam. You are that cute little sheep who has been recruited by an Elder God to form a cult on his behalf. So you gather followers and gear, and you gather gear as you fight your way through some very cute, randomly generated dungeons.

The other half of the game is managing your followers. You build shrines and temples for them to worship you. You also build farms and dormitories, and if you don’t build outhouses, everyone is going to get sick from pooping everywhere.

You have to keep their trust in you because if it drops, a follower will start to sow dissent among your flock. So what kind of cult leader do you want to be? You can sacrifice your followers or brainwash them with magic mushrooms to get a quick burst of faith. Or you can give them gifts and blessings and take their confessions to keep them happy.

I should clarify now that at some point in the game, the line between cult and organized religion becomes a distinction with no meaningful difference.

The aesthetic of this game is so cute; all of your followers are those cartoony woodland creatures with giant eyes. The design is really impressively deep as it gives you plenty of choice for the type of cult you build, which really increases the replay value. It’s Animal Crossing meets Helter Skelter, and it’s adorably spooky. Glen Weldon

P-Valley Season 2 Finale

We talked about P-Valley on Pop Culture Happy Hour, and the season two finale makes me happy. I love this show so much. For me, the central relationship is that between Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford.

Uncle Clifford, played by Nicco Annon, is a non-binary owner of The Pynk, a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. Lil Murda, played by J. Alphonse Nicholson, is an up-and-coming rapper, and they have a great relationship.

There’s a moment in the season two finale that I came back to again and again. Willow Murda is at The Pynk, and he’s performing this song called “Seven Pounds of Pressure.” It’s hard. It’s about killing people, but it’s so catchy.

On top of that you have Mercedes, who is one of the pole dancers there. She’s played by Brandee Evans, and she brings it. I love this sequence and the aerial shots of her coming down from the pole. It’s fantastic, so if you’re not watching P-Valley on Starz, you should. Aisha Harris

More Recommendations from the Pop Culture Happy Hour Newsletter

by Linda Holmes

We’ll have an episode on the Better Call Saul finale, but with that, enjoy Eric Deggans’ review for NPR.

Are you the type of person who likes a quick home renovation with great family stories and a very charismatic host? You might enjoy Netflix’s Instant Dream Home, starring Danielle Brooks.

Vengeance, BJ Novak’s feature debut as a writer-director (and star), arrived on demand after hitting theaters a few weeks ago. It’s the story of a guy whose desire to start a podcast takes him down a very dark road, and while I’m not sure it all works out, I admired his weirdness and absolute muddle of certain trends media.

NPR’s Maison Tran adapted the Pop Culture Happy Hour segment “What’s Making Us Happy” into a digital page. If you like these suggestions, consider signing up for our newsletter to receive recommendations every week. And listen to Pop Culture Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

