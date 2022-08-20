Shilese Jones fills void of Simone Biles and Suni Lee at US Gymnastics Champs





TAMPA A year ago, Shilese Jones placed 10th at the Olympic trials, poured out on Instagram and decided she was done with elite gymnastics.

After conversations with relatives, including her father, she changed her mind. Jones has postponed enrollment at the University of Florida until 2024 because she has plans for the Paris Games.

The 20-year-old is off to a great start in this abbreviated Olympic cycle. She leads the all-around after the first of two nights of competition at the US Championships.

I dreamed about it, she said. It was beautiful.

Jones, who has never competed in an Olympics or world championships, topped a field of world medalists. She had 57.2 points, edging 17-year-old Konnor McClainby eight-tenths ahead of Sunday when the national champions are crowned.

Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Careya are tied for third and fifth respectively, returning solidly to elite competition for the first time since the Games. Like Jones and McClain, they hope to make the five-woman team for the world championships this fall. This list will bear the name of an October selection camp.

Jones, who had the highest scores on balance beam and floor exercise, called it the best performance of her career. The only all-around title on his USA Gymnastics biography came four years ago in a small competition in his senior debut.

Now she is in a position to become the oldest all-around American champion for the first time in more than 50 years. She may join Simone Biles as the only non-teenage girl to win national championships during that time.

Biles is on an indefinite hiatus from competition. Tokyo all-around gold medalist Suni Lee is in collegiate competition and plans to return to the elite level next year.

Few American gymnasts get a second chance to make their first Olympic team. A bit about Jones’ journey:

Before the Olympic trials last year, she needed three to four months to recover from a car accident. As she rounded a roundabout, Jones said someone hit the front of her car. She suffers from a broken back and foot.

She came back from there to place 10th at the Olympic trials. USA Gymnastics sent the top nine women to Tokyo, five team members and four alternates plus Carey, who had previously qualified. Jones was the best stay-at-home finisher.

My heart has been torn in such a way that it refuses to heal itself, Jones shared in a since-deleted Instagram post. I gave up everything to be where I am today.

Five months later, Jones’ father, Sylvester, died after a long battle with kidney disease. In a GoFundMe to help with funeral and travel expenses, Jones wrote that it was his father’s dream to see me on the Olympic stage one day and he dedicated anything and everything to my gymnastics. Beat tired after a long day of dialysis to drive and pick me up at practices. There was nothing he wouldn’t do to support my gymnastics.

Six months after her death, she shared on Instagram an image of a tattoo on her shoulder that read, Dad, your name echoes in my heartbeat.

These last 6 months have been the most difficult months of my life, she writes.

The Jones family moved about eight years ago from Seattle to Ohio to support his gymnastics career. They returned to Washington in January to be closer to their extended family. On Thursday, she wore a leotard with the Roman numerals XII XX MMXXI written in pink on her sleeve, marking the day Sylvester died.

Just to be here and have the opportunity to do it, she said of her performance, three days after suffering a left big toe injury that delayed her preparation, especially for my dad and sister and my mother and the public, it’s incredible.

