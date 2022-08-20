ISIS Beatle El Shafee Elsheikh sentenced to life in torture of American hostages





An Islamic State militant who was one of the ringleaders torturing international hostages, demanding ransoms from their families and broadcasting videotaped executions around the world was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

US prosecutors say El Shafee Elsheikh was one of the three Beatles of ISIS, a group of masked terrorists known for their British accents and the brutal executions of journalists and aid workers during the rise of the state Islam in Syria. The Justice Department has described Elsheikh as the most notorious ISIS member to face a jury trial in the United States.

A jury convicted Elsheikh, now 34, in April of conspiracy to kidnap and murder four American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller, as well as terrorism in the death of British citizens David Haines and Alan. Henning and Japanese citizens Kenji Goto and Haruna Yukawa.

Elsheikh was sentenced on the eighth anniversary of Foley’s beheading in an emotional hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, in federal court. The judge and those in the courtroom gasped as a prosecutor read letters the victims had written for their families, including a letter from Mueller to her family in which she reaffirmed her faith and said she was convinced they would see each other again.

Alexanda Kotey, another member of the group captured with Elsheikh in 2018, pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced this year to life in prison. The third member of the Beatles, Mohammed Emwazi, who was the masked executioner of chilling Islamic State propaganda videos, was killed in a US airstrike in 2015.

At trial, Elsheikh’s defense team denied that he was a member of the Beatles or played a role in the torture and execution of hostages, calling him an ordinary IS fighter. But Elsheikh had given a series of interviews to journalists detailing his role in beating prisoners, extracting personal information from them and demanding ransoms from their families.

First Assistant US Attorney Raj Parekh of the Eastern District of Virginia, who prosecuted several Islamic State members brought to the United States, recounted how 35 trial witnesses testified that Elsheikh, Emwazi and Kotey would beat hostages in muscle meat to maximize their pain. They drowned and starved the prisoners, prevented them from using the toilets and forced them to stay up all night. And they forced the hostages to memorize the lyrics to a song called Hotel Osama, a parody of Hotel California with a piece about how the victims would never leave.

Mueller was handed over to a senior terror group operative, Abu Sayyaf, and sexually abused by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, witnesses said. The British and American governments refused to pay ransoms for the hostages. Foley, Kassig and Sotloff were beheaded in infamous propaganda videos.

This series of crimes is as serious, as sadistic and as reprehensible as it gets, Parekh said. To paraphrase a line from Dantes Inferno, we lack the vocabulary of such pain.

Parekh added that Elsheikh remains staunchly ruthless and unrepentant and is the highest-ranking and most notorious ISIS operative to ever stand trial in the United States.

U.S. District Judge TS Ellis III called the Elsheikhs and Koteys horrific, barbaric, brutal, callous and of course criminal conduct.

The judge sentenced Elsheikh, who was born in Sudan, raised in Britain and then stripped of his British citizenship, to eight concurrent life sentences. Ellis concluded that Elsheikh knew or could have reasonably foreseen that Mueller would be sexually abused by other members of the Islamic State; that Elsheikh made false statements in court when he claimed the FBI tricked him into speaking to law enforcement without a lawyer; and that Elsheikh was a leader in the hostage-taking plot.

Ellis said he could not impose the death penalty on Elsheikh because prosecutors had not requested it. Elsheikh’s mother, who lives in Britain, had sued to stop the British government from sharing evidence with US prosecutors. The American families of the victims successfully lobbied for the Trump administration to drop the death penalty in order to win Britain’s support for the prosecution.

Because he agreed to plead guilty, Kotey can seek to serve the remainder of his life sentence in Britain after 15 years in a US prison. Elsheikh chose to go to trial and is to serve his full life sentence in the United States.

Defense attorneys called Elsheikh a model prisoner since being taken into custody in the United States and asked the judge to recommend that he not be placed in the Supermax federal prison in Florence, Colorado, where the detainees are held in solitary confinement and are only allowed one hour of activity per day. The judge refused and said the Federal Bureau of Prisons would decide where to place Elsheikh.

Foley was a teacher-turned-journalist from New Hampshire. Sotloff was an experienced reporter from Florida covering the Middle East. Kassig was a former army ranger from Indiana who traveled to Syria to start a volunteer organization. Mueller was an aid worker from Arizona whose remains have not been located. Her parents said after the sentencing that they were still looking for her.

These brave Americans saw the suffering of the Syrian people and decided to help, Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said after the sentencing.

During the hearing, Diane Foley told Elsheikh that James would like you to know that you didn’t win.

Breaking down in tears, she said her son’s example of service and compassion lives on in his family and supporters around the world.

James Wright Foley still lives, she told Elsheikh.

