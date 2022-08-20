Trump and I Agree: The United States is a Third World Country | Inequality





When on August 8 the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided Donald Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in search of classified documents, the former President of the United States denounced the episode as an agression [that] could only take place in broken Third World countries. He continued to lament that America had become one of those countries, corrupt on a level never seen before.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, chimed in on Twitter with the assessment: this is what you see happening in the world’s 3rd banana republics!!! American Democracy: Say, the fact that non-taxpaying billionaires can be president or the country is run like a crooked, oligarchic corporatocracy.

This is not the first time that Trump has compared the United States to a Third World country, which was also his epitome of choice when he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. But Trump & Co are not the only members of America’s ruling elite to exercise this vocabulary. The January 2021 attack on the US Capitol prompted an increase in pejorative comparisons between the third world and the banana republic of everyone from Biden to George W Bush, former US leader and civilized pest of Afghanistan and Iraq. .

Indeed, it is impossible to underestimate the bipartisan imperial hubris that is displayed in the flippant display of such jargon. By implicitly and unironically mocking underdeveloped nations, the American political establishment seems to have conveniently forgotten the country’s historic role in creating the banana republic phenomenon in the first place and ensuring that the third world remains, you know, third.

The term banana republic was coined in 1904 by American writer O Henry in reference to the Central American nation of Honduras, which, like neighboring Guatemala, was one of the first victims of predatory American capitalism and the business operation. The economic and physical well-being of the inhabitants of such humble nations was naturally not a concern for the hemispheric behemoth, which ensured its unfettered access to regional resources by supporting right-wing coups, bloody civil wars, corrupt dictatorships and death squads in other words, slightly more devastating things than an FBI search on Mar-a-Lago.

The Cold War, of course, provided a convenient alibi for US-backed killings around the world, from Nicaragua to Angola, while also spawning the Third World designation that would continue to accumulate condescending overtones. . Once the communist threat was replaced by the terrorist threat as America’s primary excuse for deadly international interference, the remaining global superpower continued to extend a charitable hand to the impoverished Third World, often via a form of neo-colonialism. company presented as a development.

And while Trump’s recent tantrum about the United States as a broken third world country certainly falls into the broad category of unpleasant things Trump has said, there is also an unintended element of truth. Like it or not, the United States fits the Third World stereotype in many ways, not just in terms of its oligarchic style of governance.

The United States presents itself as being at the forefront of global development, but the country’s health, poverty and other indicators instead suggest a policy of willful counter-development. In 2017, Philip Alston, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, visited the United States for two weeks. At the end of his trip, he released a statement about how he found the country exceptional in a way that is shockingly at odds with its immense wealth and founding commitment to human rights.

Although it managed to spend more money on national defense than China, Russia, the United Kingdom and a host of other big spenders combined, the United States had some 40 million people living in the poverty amid stark contrasts between private wealth and public misery.

As Alston noted, the United States was also alone among developed countries in insisting that human rights did not include rights that prevent starvation, starvation, access to affordable health care or to grow up in a context of total deprivation. this line from the United States Declaration of Independence on the inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It’s hard to pursue anything if you’re dead.

Speaking of deaths, infant mortality rates in the United States are higher than in Cuba, an island that has spent more than 60 years under a numbing US embargo. Trump himself has imposed no less than 243 new sanctions on Cubans as punishment for their crime of pursuing national sovereignty on the banana republic model and, for good measure, returned Cuba to the US list of states. who sponsor terrorism.

Back in the land of the free, homelessness has reached appalling levels even in many underdeveloped countries, and the United States has long maintained the highest incarceration rate in the world, despite has recently been overtaken by El Salvador, another place where US support for human rights has involved supporting right-wing state terror.

Such is the ironic nature of imperial power, it seems, that the global hegemony responsible for the oppression of much of the Third World must also maintain a significant portion of its own population in Third World conditions.

According to Trump’s twisted logic, any attempt to hold him accountable for anything is proof that the United States is a corrupt and broken third world country. And while there’s no sense in wasting time on the Trumpian illusion, we could still take the opportunity to recall that old adage about the broken clock and recognize that the United States is definitely broken.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/8/20/trump-and-i-can-agree-the-us-is-a-third-world-country

