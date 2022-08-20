American political violence is skyrocketing, but talking about a civil war is a stretch, isn’t it? | American News





Dr. Garen Wintemute used to deride warnings of a civil war in America as crazy talk. Then the California ER doctor saw the gun sales numbers.

Wintemute, who founded a gun violence research center after years of treating gunshot wounds, has long observed that the rush to buy guns comes in waves, often around an election. presidential. He always fell.

Then, in January 2020, gun sales took off. Just an unprecedented increase in purchases and that increase has continued, he said. We were aware that, unlike previous surges, this one was not ending. People still buy guns like crazy. Many were buying a gun for the first time.

Wintemute wanted answers and they stunned him. A survey for its California Firearm Violence Research Center released last month showed that half of Americans expect a civil war in the United States within the next few years. One in five people believe that political violence is justified in certain circumstances. Additionally, while nearly everyone said it was important for the United States to remain a democracy, about 40% said it was more important to have a strong leader.

Coupled with previous research, these findings suggest continued alienation and distrust of American democratic society and its institutions. Significant minorities of the population approve of violence, including lethal violence, to achieve political goals, the report concludes.

Suddenly, Wintemute no longer thought that talking about a violent civil conflict was so crazy.

The doctor is quick to note that many of those who expect a civil war say that it is only unlikely. But half the population even considering such a possibility reflects the failing faith of many Americans in a system of government under attack by Donald Trump and much of the Republican Party.

The FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month for classified documents removed from the White House sparked the latest barrage of threats of violence, this time directed at an institution widely seen as a bastion. establishment conservatism.

Florida Senator Rick Scott compared the FBI to the Gestapo. In Ohio, police killed an armed US Navy veteran who raided an FBI office. In Pennsylvania, a man with a history of vaccine denial has been accused of threatening to slaughter federal agents whom he described as police state scum and likened to Nazi SS and Soviet secret police.

In the days following the Mar-a-Lago raid, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security warned of an upsurge in threats of violence against federal agents, their families and the judge who issued the warrant. search. The FBI said these included calls for civil war and armed rebellion.

The FBI headquarters, seen behind a security fence, in Washington DC. Photo: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

This adds to a wave of threats against election workers since Trump alleged he was cheated out of victory by fraud in 2020, and a surge in intimidation of others in public office, from school board members to librarians to elected politicians.

Wintemute said the increase in violent threats is made more powerful by the increase in arms sales. What happens when you take a society that’s increasingly scared for its future, increasingly polarized, increasingly angry with itself, and you throw a bunch of guns at The mixture ? he said.

Willing to harm other Americans for their political beliefs

Many Americans are reluctant to talk about the Civil War because it brings to mind the bloodiest conflict in their history. The threat of violent conflict in the United States is also very different from the wars once fought by guerrillas in Latin America and Africa, or in the breakup of Yugoslavia.

But Rachel Kleinfeld, civil conflict scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Countries with democracies and governments as strong as the Americas do not fall into civil war. But if our institutions weaken, the story could be different, she said.

What worries me the most right now is a poll that suggests that between 20% and 40% of Americans would like a strongman leader who doesn’t have to follow democratic rules. This would allow institutions to weaken and an insurgency like the Troubles in Northern Ireland could break out.

The parallel with Northern Ireland may be jarring, but recent polling suggests it is not unwarranted. In 1973, amid some of the worst years of the Troubles, one in five people in Northern Ireland agreed that violence is a legitimate way to achieve one’s goals. Half a century later, a similar proportion of Republican voters in the United States say that using political violence to achieve political ends is justified.

A more complex picture emerges when the numbers are broken down, including whether this violence is targeted against people or property. But even then, Kleinfeld said the results were concerning. You’re looking at 3-5 million Americans willing to harm other Americans for their political beliefs, she said.

Politicians attack the system

The United States has a long history of political violence and murder, including bombing campaigns by radical left-wing organizations in the 1970s and more recent right-wing attacks by anti-abortion groups and white nationalists. The nation’s deadliest domestic terrorist attack, the 1995 Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing that killed 168 people, was carried out by members of an anti-government militia.

But now the biggest threat to political stability comes from within the power structure, including Republican politicians who subvert the electoral system and further erode faith in democracy.

Trump’s allegation that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has sparked real and threatened violence, from the storming of the Capitol to a barrage of threats to kill election workers. The Justice Department has set up a special task force to protect election officials after more than 1,000 people were directly threatened for their refusal to declare Trump the winner in 2020. Many have resigned or intend to do so. do before the 2024 presidential election due to politicians’ attacks on the system. and stress.

Trump supporters gather near the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Photography: Karla Cot/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Wintemute said that with the attack on election workers, Republican leaders have made parallel efforts to weigh the electoral system in their favor through gerrymandering and obstacles to voting in swing states, further undermining the confidence in democracy.

One of the great ironies is that there is the false narrative that the election was rigged which is being used to stage a rigged election in the future, he said.

Democrats see democracy under threat because of right-wing authoritarianism and the prospect of stolen midterms and the infrastructure that has been put in place for a stolen presidential election in 2024. For the right, it’s already arrived. Many people in our survey say 2020 was stolen. Their point of view is therefore that the threat has materialized. It is difficult to see a good outcome.

For Kleinfeld, this partly explains the significant number of Democrats also ready to justify political violence in certain circumstances 13% against 20% of Republicans. She said that, nevertheless, the actual acts of violence are almost entirely on one side.

What this suggests is that the American people are very frustrated with our democracy and don’t think it’s working. But Republicans think they can get away with violence, and it’s normalized by their leaders, while Democratic leaders keep a check on their side. But that doesn’t mean it will be forever, she said. All of this is based on the changing demographics of the Americas and the diminishing political power of white people.

The Wintemutes survey showed one in three people buy into the far-right conspiracy theory that white Americans are being supplanted by minorities cited by the murderers of dozens in the recent Texas massacres in New York State. The Big Replacement Theory also airs regularly on Fox News.

Lilliana Mason, the author of Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity, said the election of America’s first black president, Barack Obama, in 2008 made race a really important issue for many white voters. .

Then Trump said the quiet part out loud. He began to use openly racist and misogynistic language and create a permission structure for his followers to become much more aggressive and intentionally offensive in their rhetoric. It really encouraged not only uncivil behavior, but broke all those social norms that we previously held to be sacred, she said.

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York two days after FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Trump’s membership in white nationalist groups, such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, also introduced armed militias into mainstream politics, helping them to infiltrate local police forces and the military.

In December, three retired US generals said Trumpism had infected parts of the armed forces and noted the disturbing number of veterans and serving members of the military who took part in the attack on the Capitol. . They warned of the risk of deadly chaos within our military if the result of the 2024 presidential election is disputed.

The possibility of a complete breakdown of the chain of command along partisan lines from the top of the chain to the squad level is significant if another insurgency were to occur. The idea of ​​rogue units organizing among themselves to support the legitimate commander-in-chief cannot be dismissed, they wrote.

This really does seem like a pivotal moment in American democracy, Mason says. Were probably going to see more violence. I don’t think I’ll see any less right now. But, ultimately, how Americans react to this violence will determine whether it can be tamed or spins out of control.

Kleinfeld said she was not optimistic.

We were getting to a point where if the Trumpist faction wins, I expect to see extremely high levels of violence for the foreseeable future. And if they lose, I think it will be worse, she said.

