Georgia Public Utilities Commission Election Voided Again After U.S. Supreme Court Ruling





In his filing, attorneys representing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top election official, said the printing of ballots for the Nov. 8 election would begin Monday and continued motion to suspend might jeopardize his preparations.

With preparations for the general elections … well advanced, it is time to put an end to all the uncertainties that threaten to disrupt Georgia’s election administration and risk further confusion among Georgian voters, Raffensperger said in a statement. While we will continue to appeal the states on the merits of the order, no decision will be made in time for the November election.

The developments mean that PSC Vice Chairman Tim Echols and Commissioner Fitz Johnson, both Republicans, will continue to serve on the PSC until an election can be called for their seats, said Mike Hassinger, spokesperson. word from Raffenspergers office.

Echols was scheduled to face Democrat Patty Durand and Libertarian Colin McKinney in the District 2 race, while the District 3 contest would have pitted Johnson against Democrat Sheila Edwards.

Hassinger added that both incumbents will remain with the PSC even if the appeal case is not decided until next year.

The rulings are the latest legal drama surrounding the PSC and the requirements Georgia places on commission nominees.

The five PSC seats are voted on statewide, but candidates must live in one of the five districts for 12 months before the general election.

In a separate case in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday, Judge Melynee Leftridge ruled that Durand could stay in the District 2 race because it was unconstitutional to apply residency requirements in her case. Durand’s attorneys had argued that Echols and Republican President Tricia Pridemore had coordinated with state lawmakers to get Durand out of the new district boundaries.

Edwards, the Democratic PSC candidate for District 3, also fended off a challenge to her eligibility earlier this year.

These legal victories in state courts seem moot, at least for now.

The federal voting rights case that caught the attention of the Supreme Court on Friday was delayed by the pandemic and went to trial in June.

The lawsuit focuses on whether Georgia’s system of statewide elections for PSC board seats dilutes the power of black voters.

Nearly a third of Georgia voters are black, but the white majority of states generally elect Republicans. Only one black candidate has won a Public Service Commission election in its 143-year history.

State attorneys argued during the trial in U.S. District Court that just because Black voters’ favorite candidates haven’t often won doesn’t mean statewide elections are discriminatory.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the case welcomed the high courts’ decision.

We are pleased the Supreme Court took this important step to ensure the November CPS election does not take place using a method that illegally dilutes the votes of millions of black citizens in Georgia, plaintiffs’ attorney said. Nico Martinez. We look forward to presenting the merits of our case on appeal and are confident that the well-reasoned decision of the District Courts will ultimately be upheld.

– Editor Mark Niesse contributed to this report.

