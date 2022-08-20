Millions of UK properties at risk of subsidence after record drought





Millions of properties in the UK are at increased risk of subsidence from record heat and drought this summer, insurance companies, surveyors and geologists have warned.

Insurance companies have already seen a significant surge in claims related to subsidence, and areas affected by the problem are growing due to persistent water shortages drying out the soil.

A major home insurer told The Independent that claims for settlements increased 218% in the first two weeks of August compared to the same period last year. 4 times.

This year, with record temperatures and drought more intense than summer 2018, experts warn of a possible wave of subsidence problems.

Buildings in particular at risk are those built on clay-rich soil, which not only affects the UK as a whole, especially the South East, but also the Midlands, the North East Coast and parts of the South West.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) told The Independent.

Even though building codes have changed in recent decades to make modern homes more resilient to subsidence soils, the risk from subsidence remains high, said Gary Strong of RICS, a former subsidence surveyor.

Maps showing the risk of subsidence in the UK in a normal year (left) and in a drought year like 2022 (right)

(Cranfield University)

Existing housing stocks are Victorian or built in the 1920s or 30s and are at risk because their foundations are very shallow.

He said most settlement claims usually occur in late September or October, as cracks in walls in summer tend to widen in fall.

There are times when we can see something like that. [summer 2018] again. Claims are likely to increase significantly.

LV= General Insurance, one of the largest home insurers in the UK, told The Independent that, according to its analysis, rainfall in South and Central England was lower in 2022 than in 2018 and increased by 218%. Settlement claims for the first two weeks of August this year compared to the same period last year.

Mark Butler, director of home claims operations at More Than Insurance, said the claims team is seeing a similar pattern.

He told The Independent: The weather over the next few months will affect the amount of settling claims we see this year, but settling claim notifications are starting to increase compared to the past three years and the current volume is similar to what it looks like. do. 2018.

Rebecca Rogers, head of property claims at insurance company Allianz, said it was prepared for a surge in settlement claims due to the heat wave and drought.

The drought has affected reservoirs and rivers across the country due to prolonged dry weather.

(Getty)

She added: Settling is different from other risks. Claims are more complex, involve more parties, and tend to take longer to settle. There are often no quick fixes. Backing the property is so destructive that people usually have to move. The work takes a lot of time and money and releases a lot of carbon. That’s why prevention is so important.

Although the heat wave is over, many parts of the UK are still plagued by drought and the problem of subsidence may be just beginning, experts from the British Geological Survey (BGS) warn.

Katy Lee, a geologist specializing in the risk and resilience of BGS, said: More important issues.

Of particular concern was the speed at which the UK is recovering from the drought, and there are already concerns that subsidence problems could continue into the new year if groundwater levels remain low, BGS said.

BGS geoscientist Russell Lawley added: [meaning] Not the level of water recovery you would normally expect. Then it enters several seasons of drying of the soil, and it becomes more difficult due to the lack of soil moisture.

A map from Cranfield University, which holds the UK’s National Soil Map and provides expert analysis of the impact of weather, climate and other factors on land, shows how this year’s drought has expanded areas at risk of subsidence.

Professor Stephen Hallett of the University’s Environmental Center told The Independent: The two maps first show the level of vulnerability to subsidence across the UK in a normal year, with a relatively higher vulnerability in the southeast of the UK. The second map shows the changing effects of hot and dry summers on vulnerability patterns.

As the climate dries, patterns of vulnerability change, especially during hot, dry summers, such as the 2018 drought and recent droughts. Depending on the severity of the drought, the range of higher vulnerability patterns extends west and north, with the impact being more pronounced in the southeast.

One of the unexpected consequences of increased settlement levels is that mortgage lenders checking the condition of buildings in high-risk areas can slow down people who want to apply for a mortgage or pay off their mortgage.

Mr Strong of RICS said: What will probably happen around October or November of this year, especially those who are looking to sell or take out mortgages for those with rising interest rates, especially those who work on behalf of lenders. He said he would look for signs of a decline in results. this dry summer.

If cracks are found, a structural engineer report may be needed to reassure the lender. Inevitably, everything slows down and claims to insurance companies arise, he said.

For those involved, the British Insurers Association has urged the public not to panic.

A spokesperson said: Our advice is not to panic if you find a crack in your home. There are a number of reasons this could happen. If you think your home is going down and you think they will give you the best expertise and best technology, contact your insurance company. Insurers and their appointed adjusters are well equipped to handle these types of complex claims.

