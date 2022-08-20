Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Watch Live Stream & UK TV Channels





The important day has finally come for Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Both kick off today’s rematch with great anticipation after their first match in 2021.

The fight marked Joshua’s second defeat of his entire career with Usyk of Ukraine who won unanimously at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The fight saw Usyk claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, and with Joshua joining this fight as the underdog, this could be their only chance to get them all back.

Joshua has a precedent for this. He previously lost and regained the same title in a fight against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, but that doesn’t mean he can rest his laurel wreath against Usyk.

The Ukrainian cult hero has been on a strong track for some time, and a win here will solidify his reputation and reaffirm his undefeated professional record, while giving Joshua another blow.

RadioTimes.com puts everything you need to know about watching Usyk vs Joshua 2 via live stream and on TV.

What channel is Usyk vs Joshua 2 on?

Fans can watch Joshua’s latest matches at the Sky Sports Box Office for a one-time fee of $26.95.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 watch live streaming

If you purchase an event through the Sky Sports ticket office, you can watch it on TV or live online.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed via a computer or mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you complete flexibility to enjoy it however you like.

When is Usyk vs Joshua 2?

The match will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

TV coverage of Usyk vs Joshua 2 starts at 6pm on the Sky Sports Box Office platform.

Check out our Usyk vs Joshua 2 Battle Times guide for more details, including estimated ring walk times.

Where is the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight?

Joshua will face Caries at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Most UK fans will enjoy the action on TV at home with UK-friendly timing that fits Joshua’s many fans.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercardBadou Jack vs Richard RiveraCallum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (WBC Light Heavyweight Final) Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (IBF Heavyweight Final) Tyron Spong vs Andrew TabitiDaniel Lapin vs Jozef JurkoRamla Ali vs Crystald Alma NovaifiyaZhilei

