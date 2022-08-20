Iran drops ‘red line’ demand for US to withdraw IRGC as nuclear talks culminate





Iran has dropped its demand for the United States to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations in exchange for Tehran’s return to compliance with the nuclear deal it has signed with world powers in 2015.

After months of unconfirmed reports on the matter, the Biden administration revealed in May that it would ignore the Iranian demand in what was believed to be a blow to negotiations to restore the deal known as the name Joint Global Action Plan. .

But a senior administration official told CNN on Friday that Iran had dropped the ‘red line’ request amid reports that the parties were close to reaching an agreement on a joint US-Iranian return. compliance with the JCPOA. A senior US official confirmed the report to The Times of Israel.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal that traded sanctions relief for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program. He then instituted a “maximum pressure” sanctions regime targeting various Iranian sectors, leading Tehran to respond by expanding its nuclear program in violation of the JCPOA. US President Joe Biden took office promising to try to revive the deal, and his administration has spent the past year and a half in intermittent back-and-forth negotiations with Iran to achieve that goal.

While the parties have been pessimistic about the prospects of a deal for months, progress has been reported over the past week.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you agree to the terms

The senior administration official speaking to CNN said that in its response to the European Union’s proposed draft nuclear deal, Iran did not include the IRGC’s delisting request.

Senior European Union diplomat Enrique Mora, second right, attends a meeting with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, third left, in Tehran, Iran, March 27, 2022. (Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

The current version of the text, and what they are asking for, lets it down, the official said. So if we’re closer to a deal, that’s why.

The President has been firm and consistent that he will not lift the terrorism designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The official also revealed that Iran had dropped other US delisting requests to delist several companies with ties to the IRGC.

Although the deal is now closer than it was two weeks ago, the outcome remains uncertain as some loopholes remain. President Biden will only approve a deal that meets our national security interests, the official said.

Another administration official speaking to CNN was equally cautious, explaining that progress may be slow, but that there is indeed more momentum now than there was in the past. course of the past year.

On July 26, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell submitted a proposal to Iran on returning to the nuclear deal, with a deadline for it to respond by last Monday at midnight.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks during a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Iran’s capital Tehran, on June 25, 2022. (Atta Kenare/AFP)

According to a Politico report quoting a senior Western official, the Iranian response was received on Monday evening Brussels time and focused on remaining issues related to sanctions and safeguards over economic engagement.

Iran’s IRNA news agency did not provide any details on the substance of its response, but suggested that Tehran still would not accept the European Union’s proposal, despite warnings that there would be no more negotiations.

Senior Israeli officials have warned their American and European counterparts against the deal and called on negotiators to abandon the talks.

National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata will travel to Washington, DC, next week to conduct a series of meetings with US officials on Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel believes Iran wants to build a nuclear bomb, has revealed intelligence it says reveals Iran’s weapons program and has carried out sabotage operations inside the Islamic Republic to delay the development of such a weapon .

Iran has denied any nefarious intent and says its program is designed for peaceful purposes, although it has recently enriched uranium to levels that international leaders say have no civilian use.

It’s not (only) about you.

Supporting The Times of Israel is not a transaction for an online service, like subscribing to Netflix. The ToI Community is for people like you who care about a common good: ensuring that balanced and responsible coverage of Israel continues to be freely available to millions around the world.

Of course, we’ll remove all ads from your page and you’ll unlock access to great community-only content. But your support gives you something deeper than that: the pride of joining something that really matters.

Join the Times of Israel community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

You are a dedicated reader

We’re really glad you’ve read the X Times of Israel articles over the past month.

That’s why we started The Times of Israel ten years ago – to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we don’t have a paywall in place. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers to whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For just $6 a month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community.

Thank you, David Horovitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-said-to-drop-red-line-demand-for-us-to-delist-irgc-as-nuclear-talks-climax/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos