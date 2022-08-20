Rail Strike: Industrial Activity Means New Travel Misfortunes for Passengers | UK News





Rail passengers suffered a new journey as tens of thousands of workers went on strike again in a long debate over wages and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT), Transport Salaried Staff’s’ Association (TSSA) and Unite went out for 24 hours on Saturdays, affecting Network Rail and several rail companies across the country.

Only about half of the UK rail network is open and trains run only between 7:30am and 6:30pm.

Major operators were affected, including those operating cross-country services such as London North East Railway and Avanti West Coast.

Some areas were expected to be out of service throughout the day.

A three-day suspension on British railways ended with a strike on Thursday and a strike on the London Underground network yesterday.

Strikes on much of the London bus network also continued through the second day on Saturday.

Sunday morning train service will also be affected by the chain effect of the tosay action.

Trade unions have been calling for transport minister Grant Shops to return to the negotiating table to provide improved salaries and guarantees jobs won’t disappear, amid reports of proposed modernization cuts across the network.

Mr. Shapps is also accused of supporting a practice known as fire and re-employment that forces rail operators to re-employ employees on lower terms than before unless strike measures are canceled by unions. .

As a result, the transportation secretary required union chiefs not to cancel or interfere with the salary transaction proposed to union members.

He tweeted, “I [RMT General Secretary] Mick Lynch urges members to offer Network Rail’s fair 8% salary increase offer.

“RMT is extending these unnecessary strikes to workers who cannot get to their jobs.”

Lynch told Sky News: “We will go on. Our members are very committed to the conflict. We will do it until we get a supportive agreement from our members, and once we have a proposal we will vote for it. .Get a reasonable package.

“We are committed to this conflict. We have no choice because we are under attack from companies and governments.”

He added: “What unions have is the ability to bargain with employers. If you don’t bargain in this society, you’re begging for a favor, and if you beg you’re getting nothing.”

TSSA Secretary-General Manuel Cortes added: “We are very hopeful now that common sense comes in. And we hope the Ministry of Transport train operator makes a proposal for a correction as we haven’t heard from them since their ridiculed and insulting 2% salary offer. Violin 4 a few weeks ago There are more strings attached than a quartet.

“If they do, we will immediately engage in further discussions with them. But for this to happen, either the Grant Shoppers must come to the negotiating table or delegate the train operator to negotiate and break this deadlock.

“We continue to work with Network Rail and there is a conversation going on. We hope that the gap between us will close soon. However, according to further comments from the Transport Minister this morning, Grant Shapps is willing to speak with everyone. There appears to be one from our representative.

“Don’t get me wrong. This dispute will go on as long as it takes time, unless we reach a negotiated resolution that is acceptable to our members.”

Mr Shapps said: “In a coordinated approach, the union is working hard to inflict as much pain as possible on the very taxpayers who cost £600 per household so that not a single railroad worker loses his or her fortune. .Occupation during the epidemic.

“Sadly, the union president will repay this goodwill by ruining the summer plans of millions of short-lived and hard-working people.”

