TV Channels, UK Battle Times, Sky Sports PPV Prices and Live Stream Details





Anthony Joshua and Sky Sports Boxing have become synonymous. Both the highs and lows of his career have been broadcast live on Sky Sports since Joshua joined Eddie Hearns after turning pro as Olympic champion in 2013.

From Emanuele Leo’s debut knockout to his dramatic British title victory over Dillian Whyte, to his second career loss to Oleksandr Usyk in his first world title fight against Charles Martin at the O2 Arena, Joshua has been a regular at Sky Sports and more often than not at the box office. than that.

But after that, the landscape began to change. Matchroom, who first signed him pro, began to let go of him, and he began to take on more responsibility for his management under the auspices of 258 Management and AJBXING, eventually breaking up with Sky earlier this year.

I am entering a new phase of my career with a new training environment, a new coach, and now a new broadcaster, Joshua said in June.

Joshua vs Usyk 2 Date: Saturday 20 August Time: Ring Walk Scheduled for 10:54 PM UK Venue: Saudi Arabia Jeddah SuperdomeTV Channel: Sky Sports Box Office (pay for 26.95, Sky Channel 492, BT 496, Virgin) Customer Home > On Demand > Live Event)Live Stream: Sky Sports Box Office App and Website

Negotiations at this level take time, so I’m happy to get it all done. Now you can fully focus on giving your fans and DAZN what they want.

I have been working with DAZN for a long time and have been watching its progress. We have enjoyed really successful partnerships in the US over the years, I know the team and I understand the passion and momentum of the business.

DAZN’s vision and passion for innovation are what drew me to partnerships. Leading the digital landscape of sports and the future of sports broadcasting. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.

The move caused excitement in the boxing public. They thought Joshua could get a chance to watch it for $7.99 a month on DAZN’s Netflix-style subscription streaming service. In the last 5 years, I used to turn over 25 fans in a single night.

More in boxing

However, Canelo Alvarezs’ recent defeat to Dmitry Bivol was on a pay-per-view basis on DAZN, despite Hearn initially saying there would be no pay-per-view on this channel.

Meanwhile, Joshuas’ rematch with Usyk remains part of his previous contract with Sky Sports. This means we will charge 26.95 for a fan watching Usyk vs Joshua 2 on the Box Office channel.

It could be the last time Joshua fights at Sky Sports. He is known to have signed contracts worth $100 million per year with DAZN. Hearns Matchroom Boxing is now showing most of their fights and showing fights in America.

