Preferential Voting, Nonpartisan Primaries, and Other Efforts to Depolarize the United States





There is preferential voting in Maine. There are nonpartisan primaries in California and technically no primaries in Louisiana.

Our conversation, conducted over the phone and edited for the stream, is below.

What’s wrong with primaries and democracy?

WHAT MATTERS: In a nutshell, what is wrong with the primary system?

TRIANO: I think the primary system is the biggest solvable problem fueling political polarization today. And that’s because:

First, most of our elections are in safe ridings that are actually decided in primaries. Second, turnout in these primaries is very low. And third, those running are not very representative of the electorate as a whole.

And so, therefore, candidates and elected officials are rewarded for flattering their base and punished for crossing the aisle to solve problems.

Why are nonpartisan primaries useful?

WHAT MATTERS: Your group is pushing nonpartisan primaries. Why do these solve the problem, if you’re still relying on a small subset of voters in a primary?

TROIANO: Basically, nonpartisan primaries make the general election the consequence election, when most voters turn out.

In a nonpartisan primaries system, every voter can participate and vote who matters, not just those who belong to the majority party in a given state or district.

It gives a lot more power to voters, as well as better choices too.

How do we know these work?

WHAT MATTERS: Is there hard evidence that it actually reduces polarization?

TRIANO: Yes, a lot.

Several states have long had nonpartisan primaries, including Louisiana, which has no primaries, essentially. California, Washington and Nebraska and now, more recently, Alaska. At least one USC study found that new members of Congress elected in nonpartisan primaries are 18 percentage points less extreme than new members elected in partisan primaries.

The reality is that these reforms take time not only to be implemented, but to really affect who runs for office and who gets elected. There is sometimes a delay in seeing results from the time of adaptation. That’s why I think we’re still learning a lot.

There is still partisanship

WHAT MATTERS: Consider the examples there — California and Washington are reliable blue states with mostly Democratic congressional delegations. Nebraska and Alaska are reliable red states with mostly or all-Republican delegations. We still have the problem, or the reality, of two parties controlling things, don’t we?

TROIANO: Well, I think Alaska’s system is an improvement over the first two, because not only does it advance four general election candidates, but it includes ranked voting, which levels the playing field for independent and third-party candidates by eliminating this spoiler effect.

So I would expect to see more competition in the Alaskan system compared to states that have had other types of nonpartisan primaries.

Bipartisan national movement

WHAT MATTERS: I think a lot of Americans would be a little surprised if these experiments are happening right now. What is the largest lay of the land? Are there other states moving in this direction?

TRIANO: Yes, there is a growing movement across the country to address the core issue in different ways.

In the past year alone, several states have expanded the use of preferential voting on a bipartisan basis, including Virginia, Colorado and Utah, and other states have opened primaries to independent voters, such as Maine. . In November, Nevada will be the next state to have a ballot initiative with the same Alaska policy of the first five primaries and voting by choice.

So there are different flavors of reform bubbling across the country in recognition that if we really want to change the outcomes of the political system, we need to reform our elections.

Red States, Blue States

WHAT MATTERS: You have real reform going on in a blue state like Maine and a red state like Alaska. It’s happening in California and Utah, which goes against the idea that Americans can’t agree on anything.

TRIANO: Exactly. I think this issue can unite Americans on the left, right, and center that they should have the power to choose their representatives — and that their representatives should represent them, not party leaders or special interests.

And just like the Progressive Era reforms 100 years ago, I think we are entering a new era of reimagining what democracy can be in the 21st century.

Recognizing that what we have now not only doesn’t work, it’s actually a threat to the republic, in terms of growing extremism.

Opposition based on power and not on the party

WHAT MATTERS: The people or entities that stand to lose in this kind of change are the political parties. What type of opposition do these types of movements face from parties?

TRIANO: The good news is that I would be concerned if we did not attract political opposition — that would mean that the status quo is not threatened by these reforms.

I think there is bipartisan support and bipartisan opposition to reform, and the fault line is not party-based. It’s power-based.

On one side you have those who want to protect their power at all costs. And on the other, you have leaders who want to put country before party. And I think politicians would be smart to know where voters stand on this issue. Because the current system is unsustainable in its current form.

Given the opportunity, voters choose to change things. Politicians fight them

WHAT MATTERS: Voters chose preferential voting in Maine and Alaska, not legislatures. Maine voters had to vote twice for the change. When voters have the opportunity to change the system, they take it. But this often requires overcoming the institutions that have been built around them.

TRIANO: Winning these reforms on the ballot is necessary but not sufficient. The movement must remain engaged to protect them as well, as the political establishment will fight tooth and nail to retain its power over a dysfunctional system. But as we’ve seen time and time again, eventually people will prevail.

What about long waits for results?

WHAT MATTERS: A major problem with ranked voting in particular – you see the same thing with automatic trickle downs in Louisiana and Georgia – is that it takes time to count those votes or wait for the trickle down to occur. You don’t have the immediate decision. You see it in Alaska. This was the case in New York, where it took a long time to determine who won the Democratic mayoral primary. Is it a defect?

TROIANO: The extended post-election counting period in these cases was due to the fact that these municipalities and states had to wait a certain time to count mail-in ballots. The actual tabulation for ranking voting happens very quickly, which is why it is also called instantaneous trickle-down.

And so preferential choice voting is a much better, faster, and cheaper way to hold runoff elections than what we see in states that require voters to return to the polls.

Changing the election result is not the issue

WHAT MATTERS: One of the big opponents of ranked voting was the governor then. Paul LePage of Maine. He won without a clear majority a few years ago. Is there another example of an election in recent US history that you think might have had a different outcome under preferential voting?

TROIANO: I think the main goal of these reforms is not necessarily to change who wins, but to give every voter the opportunity to fully express themselves and to improve the incentives that our elected leaders have to represent them.

Right now, we only have about 10% of the public electing over 80% of Congress due to partisan primaries. And that is what produces a very irresponsible Congress.

The biggest effect could be on Congress

WHAT MATTERS: Is Congress more important in terms of preferential voting than the presidential election would be?

TRIANO: I think all elections can benefit from the fact that whoever wins has the support of the majority.

The power of Alaska reform is that it does not need to exist in all 50 states for it to have a transformative impact on Congress.

Imagine if five other states voted like Alaska did. That’s 10 more US senators who would be freed from the grip of the party primaries and empowered to put country before party. And it’s a coalition that could really help tackle some of the country’s biggest challenges in Congress.

The goal is for Congress to better represent the country

WHAT MATTERS: What is the ideal future for the US presidential and legislative elections?

TRIANO: Instead of 10% of the country electing 83% of Congress, the ideal future is for Congress to actually represent a majority of Americans so that the public can see their hopes and desires translated into public policy. That’s democracy.

And after?

WHAT MATTERS: What are the specific places to watch out for?

TRIANO: I think I brought up Nevada because it’s going to be a big ballot campaign for November.

I should mention that eight municipalities will also have preferential voting on the ballot in November, including Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington. Many legislative campaigns are underway, whether for reforms like preferential voting or open primaries across the country.

How did it start?

WHAT MATTERS: Is there a tipping point in recent history or a time that you can pinpoint when these reforms started happening more quickly?

TROIANO: We are awarding (former) Governor (Arnold) Schwarzenegger in the coming weeks and recognizing the 10th anniversary of the passage of both redistricting reform and nonpartisan primaries in the nation’s largest state, California.

And I think Governor Schwarzenegger was ahead of his time seeing growing political polarization and knowing that part of his legacy was going to solve that problem generationally.

Primary reform and redistricting reform in California a decade ago proved that even the toughest reforms can pass in the largest states, and others have followed suit. Preferential-choice voting was adopted in 2016 in Maine, and the combination of nonpartisan primaries and preferential-choice voting was adopted in Alaska in 2020. And now we are seeing the movement accelerate.

I can’t help but draw the parallel again with the progressive era of a century ago. Direct primaries were invented in 1904 in Wisconsin, and within four years a majority of states adopted them. So there is historical precedent for the idea that a proof of concept can be established in a state and spread like wildfire once people realize its true value.

