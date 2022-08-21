Tremendous rise in raw sewage into UK waterways and seas, data released | climate news





New data shows that water companies have pumped sewage into Britain’s seas and rivers for over 9 million hours since 2016.

According to an analysis of EA data released by the Labor Party under the Freedom of Information Act, this figure increased by 2,553% over five years.

Between 2016 and 2021, the water company released 1,076 years’ worth of sewage into waterways and oceans for a total of 9,427,355 hours.

EA has issued a warning to vacationers this week to avoid dozens of beaches across England and Wales.

Raw sewage was seen pouring into the sea near Bexhill in East Sussex on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the red flag was removed and the water was officially considered safe for bathing.

But the beach was almost deserted.

Image: Bexhill-on-Sea resident Rachel Streeter

‘Dirty, dirty, stinky’

Residents of Bexhill told Sky News that they found what they described as “regular sewage treatment plants” along the coast “disruptive”.

Rachel Streeter moved to Bexhill-on-Sea in 2007 to enjoy wild swimming and beaches.

She described seeing feces floating in the water while swimming.

“It’s dirty, cloudy and stinky. The flies are actually flying over the surface of the water and over the sewers. It’s very clear,” she said.

Rachel says her friends and family were all sick after swimming.

Her 79-year-old mother contracted a “serious bacterial infection” while going swimming last week.

Subscribe to ClimateCast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Spreaker.

Businesses are also being affected.

Cliff Meadon, who runs the canoe and kayak business Epic Life, says the sewage treatment plant has lost “thousands” over the past two years.

“We had to cancel the session. We were on the water with the group when the sewers came out and we had to go in. We saw it,” he said.

In Hastings, people were advised not to swim this week because of the risk of contamination.

The beaches at Normans Bay and Bexhill were closed but are now open.

‘A lot of dilution’

The sewage treatment plant was designated as a torrential downpour.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “The heavy rain this week has landed on dry land that is unable to absorb surface runoff, meaning that more rain than usual has overwhelm our network.

“This has resulted in some flooding used to protect homes, schools, businesses and hospitals from flooding, spilling excess water into the ocean.

“This effluent is highly diluted.

“We are committed to significantly reducing storm flooding and are implementing innovative pilot initiatives across the region to reduce rainfall entering combined sewers by 2030.”

The Environment Agency declined to comment.

Southern Water was fined £90m last year for widespread pollution after pleading guilty to more than 6,000 unauthorized sewage discharges.

Discharge was carried out between 2010 and 2015.

Southern argued that the dumping of sewage was unintentional, and since the incident the company has been committed to change, transparency and cultural change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/huge-increase-in-raw-sewage-released-into-uk-waterways-and-sea-data-reveals-12677730 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos