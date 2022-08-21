The United States tries to reassure Israel on a possible agreement with Iran





The Biden administration has sought in recent days to reassure Israel that it has not agreed to further concessions with Iran and that a nuclear deal is not imminent, officials tell Axios Americans and Israelis.

Yes, but: Israeli officials said they were not reassured.

State of play: Iran gave an official response this week to a final proposal from the EU, which mediated between the United States and Iran.

This has increased speculation that a deal could be reached and has led to friction between the United States and Israel, which opposes reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal. Israeli concerns have been heightened by the fact that the country is currently in an election campaign. If a nuclear deal is announced before the November elections, it could give opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu political ammunition to use against Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

In the News: Over the past week, White House officials have assured their Israeli counterparts that despite press claims, there have been no further concessions to Iran. said US officials.

But last Thursday, senior Israeli officials told reporters that Lapid had told the White House that the EU plan went beyond the 2015 deal and crossed the Biden administration’s own red lines.

Behind the Scenes: The news reports surprised the White House, which on Thursday and Friday sought to reassure Israelis once again that it was not the Biden administration offering concessions, but the Iran, which has dropped its demand to remove the Revolutionary Guards from a US terrorism blacklist.

A deal could be closer than it was two weeks ago, but the outcome remains uncertain as some loopholes remain. In any case, it does not seem imminent, a US official told Axios, describing the message that was conveyed to the Israelis. Israeli officials confirmed that there had been an intense dialogue with the United States in recent days, and that while most discussions remained behind closed doors and became more difficult, the press briefing was intended to ensure that the White House understood how serious Israel’s concerns were. Security adviser Eyal Hulata will meet his White House counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington next Tuesday and Israeli officials expect tougher talks. We are not reassured. We are very worried, one told Axios.

What they’re saying: Israeli officials say that while talks with the US over Iran have escalated recently, Lapid has no plans to wage a public campaign against Biden over the nuclear deal with Iran.

Our policy is not to reach a public confrontation with the United States like the one that took place in 2015. We will not ruin the relationship with the Biden administration as Netanyahu did with Obama, a senior said. Israeli official. White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said: We are in intensive and ongoing discussions with Israel on Iran. National Security Advisor Hulata will come to Washington next week. There is no greater supporter of Israel’s security than President Biden.

Between the Lines: Although the Israeli government’s official stance is to oppose a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal, several current and former senior defense and intelligence officials think differently.

Israel’s current military intelligence chief, Gen. Aharon Haliva, has told the security cabinet several times in recent months that a return to the 2015 nuclear deal would serve Israel’s interests. Defense Minister Benny Gantz has also said privately that the current limbo with Iran is worse than a return to the accord. Former military intelligence chief, retired General Tamir Hayman, wrote on Twitter on Friday that the deal being discussed is bad, but still necessary to roll back Iran’s nuclear program and allow time to prepare an option. military.

What to watch: The White House and State Department are still reviewing and studying Iran’s response to the draft EU deal. It is unclear when the United States will give its response in private and in public.

Go deeper: Not walking away from Iran nuclear talks shows ‘weakness’, Lapid tells US

