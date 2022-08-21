British port workers, along with railroad workers, strike as prices soar





About 2,000 workers at Britain’s largest container port are set to begin an eight-day strike on Sunday over wage disputes, the latest industrial action to hit the UK economy.

Workers, including crane drivers and machine operators, will leave their jobs at the port of Felixstowe on the east coast of England, which handles around 4 million containers a year on 2,000 ships.

The strike came as people across the UK face travel disruptions on Saturday, the third day of this week, as people across the UK continue their summer strike to find better pay and job security amid soaring food and energy price hikes.

One in five UK trains is expected to run on Saturday and some areas will be closed for the whole day. Not only tourists, but also football and cricket fans participating in sporting events were affected. The chaos will continue through Sunday, union leaders say more strikes are likely.

On Friday most London Underground lines were closed due to a separate strike.

The Unite union claims that CK Hutchison Holding Ltd., the parent company of the port of Felixstowe, has prioritized profits rather than paying workers adequate wages.

The port authorities said they were disappointed that Unite did not come to the table for constructive discussions to find a solution.

Felixstowe handles almost half of the container shipments entering the country. A strike could mean that the vessel has to divert to another port in England or Europe.

As the UK faces its worst cost of living crisis in decades, more and more unions are planning strikes. Recent figures show inflation is at a 40-year high of 10.1%, and a growing number of Britons are struggling to cope with rapidly rising energy and food costs as wages do not keep up with the cost of living.

Post office workers, lawyers, British Telecom employees and garbage collectors all declared strikes later this month.

Railway workers launched a series of massive strikes in June that halted train travel across the country, and better pay and work as authorities attempt to reform the rail system, which has lost much of its income due to the coronavirus pandemic and changing commuting patterns. I asked for conditions. .

The government and public transport unions have not reached a resolution after months of talks.

