2022 USA Amateur Semi-Final Results at The Ridgewood





Sam Bennett looked like he was heading to the final of the 122nd US Amateur.

The 22-year-old fifth-year Texas A&M senior was 2 ahead with five left in his semifinal match against Dylan Menante at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. However, on the 17th tee, the game was tied. Menante, a senior from North Carolina, sat in the middle of the fairway as Bennett watched his drive flee straight into the trees.

Bennett’s ball almost came to rest against the trunk of a huge tree. He and his caddy talked at length about his options, and he opted to hit a high draw which somehow avoided further tree trouble and settled into a bunker of fairway. Menante’s second 3-wood shot settled just before the green.

However, Bennett didn’t let being behind the 8-ball bother him. He fired his shot out of the bunker and was inside Menante once both players were on the green, and he sank the birdie putt, which ended up being the difference in a 1-for-1 victory to stand. qualify for the American amateur final on Sunday.

Bennett will face Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern, in Sunday’s 36-hole final. Carr edged out Derek Hitchner, 3-and-2, catching fire on the back nine to advance to the championship game.

Bennett and Carr both secured berths at the 2023 Masters and the 2023 US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club by advancing to the finals.

BANG! @bencarr__ is three with four to play @GaSouthernGolf | #USAAmateur pic.twitter.com/r0QJ2AW6ew

— USGA (@USGA) August 20, 2022

Menante, No. 8 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, did not challenge Bennett on the final hole. Menante’s tee shot was fair and his second shot short of the green in the rough. Bennett, meanwhile, found the fairway and hit a 7-iron from around 15 feet for a birdie, giving a vicious club whirl after hitting the shot.

For Bennett, he continues his stellar run. None of his opponents were ranked below No. 27 on the WAGR.

Carr, 22, of Columbus, Georgia, capitalized on a strong back nine. He won three holes in a four-hole streak, including birdies on the par-5 13th and par-4 14th, to go up 3. He narrowly missed a small birdie putt on the par-3 15th to pick up the win, but ended up winning with a par on the next hole.

70 in the WAGR, Carr is looking to become the first current or former Georgia Southern player to win the US Amateur since Stewart alum Buddy Alexander won the 1986 title at Shoal Creek.

There was also a touching moment for Carr in his post-round interview. He uses a special ball marker to commemorate his father, who passed away in 2019. But he disappeared.

On the first tee, I couldn’t find him, Carr told Smiley Kaufman, who works as a reporter for the Golf Channel, after the game. I emptied my pockets, there was nothing. I emptied my bag. I did not find it in my bag.

But then he found it just before he landed his match.

I went over my putt on 16, and it’s right in my left pocket, Carr said. I do not know how. I sweat to God, I checked. I check my pocket, I swear to God.

A moving interview with #USAAmateur finalist @[email protected] | #USAAmateur pic.twitter.com/vT04xnjCCt

— USGA (@USGA) August 20, 2022

American Amateur: Score | Photo gallery

US Amateur Semifinal Results No. 36 Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas) def. No. 16 Dylan Menante (Carlsbad, Calif.), 1 against No. 34 Ben Carr (Columbus, Georgia) beats. No. 59 Derek Hitchner (Minneapolis), 3 and 2 US Amateur final schedule No. 36 Sam Bennett vs. No. 34 Ben Carr, Sunday, 8 a.m. How to watch

Sunday August 2136 Championship Game, Golf Channel: 10 p.m. ET

