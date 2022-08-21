Voyager turns 45: What the iconic mission taught us and what’s next





Forty-five years ago, on August 20, 1977, NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a Titan III-Centaur rocket, embarking on a “grand tour” of the solar system which would include visits to Jupiter and Saturn and make it the first spacecraft to visit the ice giants Uranus and Neptune and their moons.

Voyager 2 is now 12.1 billion miles (19.5 billion kilometers) away and still returning data from the distant, unknown heliopause, and scientists are beginning to wonder how long the iconic space probe can go on.

Designed to take advantage of a once-in-176-year alignment in the 1970s that allowed spacecraft to take gravity-assisted slingshots from planet to planet across the solar system, the Voyager mission consisted of two probes. Voyager 2 was the first to launch, followed by Voyager 1 two weeks later. Both carried the famous “Golden Record”, a 12-inch gold-plated copper disc containing sounds and images illustrating the diversity of life and culture on Earth.

Now at more than 14.5 billion miles (23.3 billion km), Voyager 1 is the furthest man-made object from Earth. But Voyager 2 is arguably more iconic because of its incredible decades-long tour of giant planets.

Voyager’s “grand tour”

Although launched second, Voyager 1 was so called because it first had to reach Jupiter and Saturn – in March 1979 and November 1980, respectively – before leaving the planetary plane where it took the famous “Pale Blue Dot”. Voyager 2 visited four planets: Jupiter in July 1979, Saturn in August 1981, Uranus in January 1986, and Neptune in August 1989.

“Both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have provided a tremendous legacy for planetary exploration,” Jonathan Lunine, a planetary scientist and physicist at Cornell University who works on the Juno, Europa Clipper and James Webb missions, told Space.com. Space Telescope. “Not only in what they’ve accomplished in scientific terms, but also in demonstrating that it really is possible to explore the outer solar system with a few spacecraft.”

A collage shows Voyager 2’s views of the planets it photographed during its explorations. (Image credit: NASA/JPL) What have the Voyager probes revealed?

Voyager’s discoveries are legendary among planetary scientists, many of whom still rely on the unique images from the spacecraft’s wide-angle and narrow-angle cameras. The probes spotted volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon Io, discovered that Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is an Earth-sized storm, and discovered that the gas giant has faint rings. They studied the rings of Saturn; I saw the thick, Earth-like atmosphere of the giant moon Titan; and revealed that the small moon Enceladus was geologically active.

Only Voyager 2 subsequently visited Uranus and Neptune. The spacecraft’s first-ever images of Uranus revealed dark rings, the planet’s tilted magnetic field and its geologically active moon Miranda. Neptune, meanwhile, was also discovered to have rings and many more moons than scientists initially thought. We also got to see Triton, a geologically active moon orbiting “backward” and, like Pluto, it’s now thought to be a dwarf planet captured in the Kuiper Belt.

A Voyager 2 image of Neptune’s largest moon, Triton, in 1989. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech) Voyager as Catalyst

In addition to making groundbreaking discoveries, the Voyager mission helped scientists determine what merited further exploration. The mission revealed Jupiter to be an incredibly complex planet, prompting NASA to launch the Galileo mission in 1989 and the Juno mission in 2011. The work of the Voyager probes also helped inspire the iconic Cassini mission to Saturn.

“Voyager 1’s close flyby of Titan was the catalyst for the wonderful Cassini mission to Saturn and its Huygens probe,” Lunine said. The Huygens probe landed on the surface of Titan in 2005 and returned incredible video.

Voyager 2 has also been a catalyst for investigations into the role of ice giant planets – not only in the solar system but also in distant star systems, since most of the exoplanets discovered so far are roughly the size of Neptune and Uranus.

This image of the planet Uranus was taken by the Voyager 2 spacecraft in 1986. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)Voyager and NASA Today

NASA has spent decades tracking Voyager missions, and those efforts continue today. The space agency’s Dragonfly mission will reach Saturn’s largest moon Titan in 2034, while Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter’s ocean moon, first photographed by Voyager, from 2030. In April, the National Academies Planetary Science Decadal Survey has recommended that NASA send a trillion Uranus Orbiter and Probe mission to unveil the mysterious ice giant planet and its moons in the 2040s.

This is the last mission that is a direct result of Voyager 2’s brief visit to the Uranus system in January 1986. ‘axis towards the sun,’ said Moon. This made it different from flybys on other planets, where the probes could visit one moon after another.”Voyager 2 got very brief images of these moons, so they are largely unexplored,” Lunine said.

Ariel and Miranda, in particular, are considered ocean worlds and would therefore be specifically targeted by the orbiter and the Uranus probe. “It’s been 45 years since the launch of Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, and we’re finally talking about a Uranus Orbiter and Probe mission,” Lunine said. “It seems long because these missions take so long to design, fund, build, launch and execute, but it all comes from the intriguing insights we got from Voyager 2.”

Artist’s impression of a Voyager spacecraft in interstellar space. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech) How long will Voyager last?

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 still communicate with NASA’s Deep Space Network (which itself was created to communicate with Voyager 2 at Uranus and Neptune), receiving routine commands and occasionally transmitting data back to Earth. “We are still getting data from Voyager,” Stamatios Krimigis, principal investigator of the Voyager 1 and 2 probes and the Voyager interstellar mission, said at a press conference held at COSPAR 22 in July. “We’re looking forward to getting data for probably another five or six years.”

By the mid to late 2020s, the probes’ science instruments will be entirely turned off, and eventually the spacecraft will become cold and quiet – but their interstellar space travels will continue indefinitely. “My motto is, I want to be here after Voyager dies,” said Krimigis, who is over 80. “But I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”

In about 300 years, Voyager 1 and 2 will enter the Oort Cloud, the sphere of comets surrounding the solar system. About 30,000 years later, they will leave the neighborhood and silently orbit the center of the Milky Way for millions of years.

Their science work may be nearly done, but the Voyager spacecraft has only just begun its journey through the cosmos.

