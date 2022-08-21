Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey make history at US Gymnastics Champs





TAMPA After Jordan Chiles completed her final routine on her first day of elite gymnastics competition since the Olympics, she started to tear up.

Oh my God, she said later, remembering what was going through her head. I’m back.

Chiles and fellow Tokyo medalist Jade Carey were pleased with their simultaneous returns to the highest sporting level at the USA Gymnastics Championships on Friday night.

Chiles placed third in the all-around behind Shilese Jones and Konnor McClain. Carey is fifth heading into the final day of competition on Sunday. Both came out of busy college seasons. They competed weekly from January through April, then moved into full-time elite training.

[Friday] Honestly, it really turned out better than I thought it would, said UCLA’s Chiles, who is part of the Olympic silver medal-winning team in Tokyo. I just wanted to enter this competition hitting four for four [routines]honestly, and that’s what I did.

GYMNASTICS NATIONALS: Results|Broadcast schedule

They’re in a solid (and very early) position to make the five-woman squad for the world championships this fall, especially since fourth-placed Kayla DiCello isn’t expecting to compete for a spot on the list as she enrolls at the University of Florida. A committee will finalize the World Team following a selection camp in October.

Just by stepping on the floor, Chiles and Carey made history. They became the first U.S. Olympic gymnasts to return to elite competition after an NCAA season, showing that college gymnastics doesn’t always signal retirement from Olympic-level gymnastics.

Chiles placed in the top five across all four events, competing with micro tears to the labrum and biceps of the shoulder, alleviated by painkilling shots in the spring. Carey had the highest score on vault and second on floor.

It was a really good first step back here on the elite scene, said Carey, Oregon States, Olympic floor exercise champion. It wasn’t a perfect day, but I’m proud of the routines I put in place.

Both Carey and Chiles have Olympic ambitions for 2024. Only one American gymnast has moved from the Olympics to college gymnastics and back to the Olympics, and that was before the start of the NCAA era 40 years ago. year.

They are the faces of a changing landscape in sport. In Tokyo, there were more non-teen girls than teen girls competing in women’s Olympic gymnastics for the first time in more than 50 years. Also in the past 50 years, Simone Biles is the only woman in her twenties to win an all-around title in the United States. Jones is 20 years old. Chiles is 21 years old. Carey is 22 years old.

Chiles and Carey rose to leadership roles in the absence of Biles, who texted Chiles that she would be watching the competition from her cruise, and Tokyo all-around gold medalist Suni Lee. who was in the arena as a spectator. Biles and Lee haven’t ruled out a return to elite gymnastics for an Olympic run in 2024.

Before Friday’s competition, Chiles said she and Carey told the other gymnasts they would bring a high-energy, rowdy NCAA atmosphere to the event.

Chiles took notice of his young competitors. Notably Jones, whose 14.85 lead on the uneven bars motivated Chiles to step it up.

I’m happy that they look up to us in some way, but I can also look up to them knowing they’re younger and going through something different,” Chiles said. I come in as Jordan Chiles, the Olympian, but they are still able to complete their journey.

