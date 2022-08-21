US and Mexico pledge half a billion dollars to tackle cross-border pollution of Tijuana’s sewage





An investment of nearly half a billion dollars in new sewage treatment facilities in Tijuana could clean up perpetually polluted beaches in San Diego, according to US and Mexican officials.

Officials from the two countries on Thursday signed a treaty through the International Boundary and Water Commission that pledges to fund new remediation projects during a ceremony at the Estuarine National Research Reserve in the Tijuana River at Imperial Beach.

The deal promises about $350 million in US spending and $144 million from the Mexican government to replace failing sewage treatment facilities in Tijuana.

The combined funding would build a treatment plant by 2027 that would halve the number of days wastewater flows from northern Mexico to Imperial Beach and other San Diego coastal communities and reduce water untreated sewage discharged into the Pacific Ocean, according to the United States. Environmental Protection Agency.

Cross-border pollution has plagued the Tijuana and South San Diego area for decades, causing illnesses such as diarrhea and respiratory illnesses as well as environmental damage.

The problem has worsened over the past five years as aging sewage treatment facilities have deteriorated further, leading to raw sewage leaking into the Pacific, said Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego ).

Because their infrastructure is really dilapidated and has not been maintained, the treatment plant is collapsing, so the sewage is falling into the water not through a pipe with partial treatment, but without any treatment, Peters said.

Recent health studies have revealed that viral contaminants in water may be higher than previously thought. The problem is compounded by the fact that the capacity of treatment plants has declined as the amount of wastewater generated by Tijuana has increased.

They have a dual problem of population growth and failing infrastructure, Peters said.

The deal, called Minute No. 328, includes doubling the capacity of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in the United States and building a new treatment plant in Tijuana.

The combined projects would increase wastewater treatment capacity by 43 million gallons per day, according to the EPA. They would also repair or replace deteriorated sewer lines and pump stations in Tijuana to prevent sewage spills.

U.S. funding for these projects includes $300 million that was authorized under the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement. That money was blocked due to legal restrictions, but last month, representatives Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) and Juan Vargas (D-San Diego) introduced a legislative solution to allow the EPA to transfer funds across the international border and into the water. Wastewater treatment commission.

An additional $50 million was authorized under last year’s federal infrastructure investment and jobs law, Peters said.

Mexico recently pledged to invest $144 million in the project, officials said.

It’s not just a statement of intent, but it’s the next level of commitment, Peters said. This will be applied as a treaty.

Although the new facility is expected to be completed by 2027, Peters said it was a conservative schedule and officials hoped to build it sooner. In the meantime, he said, sewage spills can be held back or diverted further offshore to help prevent pollution of beaches on both sides of the border.

I think we all understand that we can’t close these beaches in the summer, Peters said.

