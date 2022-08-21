



Brexit could lead to a boom in hallucinogens, scientists say.

A number of companies have been approved to test a radical approach under new rules created after the UK left the European Union.

Scientists say the use of hallucinogens to treat conditions like depression could become the standard of care within five years, and a single treatment with hallucinogens could be a major step forward.

A trial is underway using a short-acting drug that gives patients 20 minutes of hallucinations and a hallucinogenic experience that may include a two-hour treatment session.

brain network reset

Experts believe this approach seems to reset the brain’s networks, ending deep-seated negative thought patterns and making patients much more receptive to treatment.

British company Small Pharma is leading the world’s first regulated clinical trial combining the hallucinogen dimethyltryptamine (DMT) with psychotherapy in patients with major depressive disorder.

The trial, expected to report results within a few months, involved 42 patients and follows a phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers.

Small Pharma’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Dr. Carol Routledge said he hopes that these treatments will soon become the standard way to treat depression by reaching the root cause of the problem rather than simply hiding the symptoms.

She said changes in health care rules following Brexit could speed up the trial process and make potential drugs available sooner, she said.

After the UK left the European Union, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) created the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathways (ILAP), which aims to accelerate the time it takes to get new drugs to patients.

The Small Pharmas trial has approved ILAP, along with other companies testing MDMA in combination with the use of compounds found in magic mushrooms for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and treatment-resistant depression.

Exploring the use of hallucinogens

Meanwhile, British startup Clerkenwell Health is about to start trials on the use of the same compound psilocybin to help people cope with a terminal diagnosis, and is exploring the use of hallucinogenic drugs for depression and quitting smoking.

Dr. Routledge said hallucinogens offer great promise for the treatment of mental health problems. Compared to antidepressants, he said, it can provide an almost instantaneous effect.

She said there will be a very immediate impact, with results from sessions based on initial data we already have and other companies have.

In terms of hallucinogenic experiences, after talking for about 20 minutes and then taking the integrative therapy for a total of 2.5 hours, we expect the antidepressant activity to last perhaps 3, 4 or 5 hours. A few months, she said.

Drug development experts say results from current clinical trials are needed to demonstrate efficacy, but existing data have shown promising results.

Scientists say the treatment route works completely differently than antidepressants.

We believe that this treatment will actually get to the root cause, not just relieve the symptoms. You will really get to the root cause. This is potentially why these molecules are so effective.

Imaging data suggest that hallucinogens work in brain networks, particularly basic mode networks, and are thought to be particularly active in depression.

This is linked to the rumination-negative cyclical thought process, in which many of these internalizing conditions have these deep-rooted thought patterns in their neural connections.

A major class of antidepressant SSRIs do not actually contact such networks, but hallucinogens are thought to inhibit that activity, making neural connections more flexible and increasing brain plasticity.

She said the brain can re-establish these networks, which makes the brain much more receptive to the treatment, so it can be introduced immediately afterwards.

sensation outside the body

In this trial, participants can expect to experience hallucinatory experiences that may include visual or auditory hallucinations, sensations outside the body.

Dr. Routledge said it was absolutely feasible that such a treatment could become the first-line treatment for major depression.

It takes a lot of time to educate and spread the word about many misconceptions about hallucinogens, but as long as the right dosage and safety are controlled and the therapist sits beside you, it’s like any drug.

She said the new approach route set by MHRA after Brexit could accelerate the journey, allowing promising innovative treatments to reach patients faster.

ILAP can bring together different tissues and have a real discussion about how to develop molecules. It’s really important to get care to patients quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/20/magic-mushrooms-set-become-uks-ultimate-weapon-against-depression/

