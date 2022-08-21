Workers at Felixstowe, Britain’s largest container port, go on strike for eight days.





A view showing shipping containers stacked in the port of Felixstowe, UK, on ​​13 October 2021. Photo taken with a drone. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, August 21 (Reuters) – More than 1,900 workers at Britain’s largest container port will go on strike for eight days starting Sunday. Trade unions and shipping companies have warned that trade and supply chains could be seriously affected.

Employees at Felixstowe on the UK’s east coast are among the latest strikers in the UK as trade unions demand higher wages from members facing a cost of living crisis amid a wage dispute.

“The strike will cause massive disruption and shockwaves across the UK supply chain,” said Bobby Morton, Unite’s national head of docks.

“that [the company] I could make a fair offer to the members at every opportunity, but I decided not to.”

On Friday, Felixstowe operator Hutchison Ports believed the offer of a 7% salary increase and a lump sum of £500 ($604) was fair. The port workers’ union, representing about 500 supervisory, engineering and clerical staff, said it had accepted the deal.

Unite, who primarily represents wharf workers, says the proposal was well below the current rate of inflation and below the rate of inflation last year.

A spokesperson for Hutchison Ports said: “We regret the impact this action will have on the UK supply chain.”

The port said it will come up with an emergency plan and is working to minimize disruptions during the strike, which runs through August 29.

Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), one of the world’s largest container carriers, has warned that the move will have serious consequences, causing operational delays and requiring changes to ship lineups.

UK consumer prices rose to 10.1% in July, the highest since February 1982, according to figures released on 17 August, and some economists believe it could hit 15% in the first three months of next year amid soaring energy and food costs. predicted to be read more

The pressure on household income has already led to strikes by workers such as railroad and bus workers demanding higher wages.

Report of Michael Holden

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

