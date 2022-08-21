U.S. Supreme Court Backs Black Voters Challenging Georgia Election Rules | Georgia





On Friday night, black voters challenging Georgia’s method of electing members of the state’s Civil Service Commission won a preliminary order from the United States Supreme Court in their favor.

The decision came after conflicting lower court rulings earlier this month, providing a rare example of conservative 6-3 supreme court majorities siding with voters rather than state officials.

Earlier this month, a federal district judge found that the current system gave less weight to votes from black residents. Each of the five commissions has jurisdiction over a specific district, but each seatholder is elected in a statewide race that dilutes the power of black voters, said the ruling, which came from the Trump-appointed judge in the White House, Steven Grimberg.

Grimberg ordered a postponement of a November election for two commissioner seats to give the state legislature time to create a new system for electing commissioners, granting a request from a group of contesting voters. the system.

However, last week the federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily suspended Grimbergs’ ruling, citing Purcell’s principle, which discourages courts from changing election rules immediately before an election.

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the Grimberg decision, with plaintiffs citing testimony from numerous experts who concluded that Georgia’s current Civil Service Commission electoral system discriminates against black voters.

Political data analyst Bernard Fraga, who focuses on voting behavior within communities, said statewide voting allows Georgia’s majority white population to drown out votes coming from majority black districts.

And, because elections are staggered, a minority group is less likely to concentrate its voting strength behind a prime candidate, Fraga said, according to the ruling.

The ruling also cites testimony from a former employee of the US Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Stephen Popick.

He said his study of voting behavior in Georgia between 2012 and 2020 showed voter polarization between black and white voters, and the latter candidate always won even though black voters all backed the same leader as the leader. band.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Nico Martinez told The Guardian on Saturday he was confident the district courts’ well-reasoned decision would ultimately be upheld as the case continues in the 11th Circuit. Georgia officials withdrew an application to remain in the 11th Circuit, barring civil service commissions from voting in the November election cycle.

We are pleased that the Supreme Court has taken this important step to ensure that . [public service commission] the elections are not being held using a method that illegally dilutes the votes of millions of black citizens in Georgia, said Martinez, a partner at the law firm Bartlit Beck.

Note: This post has been updated to note that Georgia officials have withdrawn a request for a stay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/20/supreme-court-black-voters-georgia-election-rules The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos