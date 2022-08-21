Brexit trade boom: UK faces 18 billion boost – ‘a bill to fall’ | Politics | News





US-British Trade: Basham Discusses US Attitude to Trade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that joining a “strong” Pacific trade bloc will “lower the price of our supermarket shelves.”

International Trade Minister Trevelyan says UK joining the TTP is imminent (Image: Getty)

This is good news for the country after it was revealed that householders could face an energy bill of £6,000 next year as the cost of living crisis worsens. Prime Minister Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the price would be lowered in a deal that could boost exports by £18 billion.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the countdown could start until the UK, which has a GDP of £9 trillion, joins the blockchain. Negotiations are expected to close by the end of the year. Advocates of the deal said it “plays an important role in easing inflation and addressing the global cost of living crisis.”

“Thanks to our top-notch trade negotiators and outstanding British companies, the UK is on its way to becoming the first new country to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership,” Johnson said.

“Being part of this powerful trading bloc from Canada to Japan will lower the price of supermarket shelves and open up a market of nearly 500 million people for UK businesses.

“The best news is that this is the latest of more than 70 trade agreements we have with countries around the world. Every day we use our newfound freedom to give people more options at home and expand the horizons for UK exporters overseas.”

Achieving membership in the trade bloc, officially known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), will be an early success for the Liz Truss administration and will follow her role as Minister of International Trade.

“As Prime Minister, I will make joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership a top priority. I have put the UK at the forefront as Trade Minister, and I will double my post as Prime Minister so that our economy continues to benefit from growing trade worldwide.

“This will create tremendous opportunities for our business to increase exports to the world’s fastest growing markets. It will also help keep prices low for consumers through increased choice and competition.”

“Joining the partnership will put the UK at the center of a growing partnership in a like-minded economy, strengthening the hands of us and our allies against an increasingly dogmatic China on the world stage,” Truss said. It’s a perfect example of the benefits it offers to people, and I want to grab it with both hands.”

The CPTPP was signed by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. The government stressed that it was making sure that negotiators “are taking the necessary time to agree on terms consistent with UK interests and domestic priorities”.

Last month, representatives of the CPTPP member countries met with UK representatives in Tokyo, and the next round of negotiations is expected to take place in early October. International Trade Minister Trevelyan has encouraged businesses to prepare for opportunities to enter markets with around 500 million people.

She said: “It is one of the world’s most exciting and high-value trade blocs and businesses in all parts of the UK can start counting down to the incredible opportunities we offer once we become a member.

Trevelyan with an overseas partner last October (Image: Getty)

“UK exports to CPTPP countries increased by £18 billion thanks to tariff-free trade between member countries. This victory will be felt as a global service powerhouse as well as exporters of luxury goods such as whiskey distilleries and automakers.

“Our world-leading technology and financial services companies will also benefit greatly from the partnership’s up-to-date data rules.”

UK exports to CPTPP are expected to increase to £75 billion by 2030. As a member, 99.9% of UK exports are exempt from customs duties with CPTPP members.

Conservative leadership rival Rishi Sunak, spokesman for the CPTPP, applauded the potential of the CPTPP, but warned against rushed negotiations. I promise to do that.

“The CPTPP is a great opportunity for sectors across the UK, but we need to take the time to negotiate properly and ensure that all sectors are treated fairly.”

Among those excited about the prospect of Britain joining the bloc is West Midlands mayor Andy Street. “For the UK to thrive in the post-Brexit environment, it’s important to build stronger trade links with the UK, and indeed the region I represent.

A Sunak spokesperson praised the trade deal (Image: Getty)

“[The] The prospect that a central government-led international trade agreement will further bolster our local efforts is music to my ears as we seek new pastures for growth and recovery after the pandemic.”

With more than 160,000 employees employed in the UK in 2019, the UK automotive industry is set to revitalize. Automobile exports to CPTPP countries last year were £2.2 billion. Whiskey exports to CPTPP countries, which amounted to £812 million last year, are also expected to increase.

Ian McKendrick of the Scotch Whiskey Association said: region.”

John Longworth, former Secretary General of the British Chamber of Commerce, who currently chairs the Independent Business Network, wants its members to “create wealth” and “save the cost of living”.

“The Trans-Pacific Agreement connects us with the Commonwealth in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, as well as Singapore, South Korea and Japan, some of the fastest growing, wealthiest and most innovative economies in the world.

“The UK is a center for advanced engineering, biotechnology and AI and a major provider of services, including finance, that we can export. Importing cheaper goods and food would help the UK reduce inflation and cut costs for people and businesses.

“Free trade is good. We lead innovation through efficiency and expertise through competition. In short, the Pacific Rim offers tremendous opportunities to advance trade and cooperation that will create wealth, jobs and lower the cost of living for the British people.”

Elizabeth Dunkley of the Center for Policy Studies described membership as “an exciting opportunity for a global Britain.”

She said: “Not only is it one of the largest free trade zones in the world, it helps to strengthen trade, jobs and growth opportunities for UK businesses and consumers by eliminating bureaucracy and eliminating nearly 100% tariffs. It’s possible.

“[It] When CPTPP is expanded, it has the potential to raise GDP by £1.8 billion per year. Businesses, exporters and consumers across the UK can benefit from the cost savings and efficiencies that CPTPP members bring.

“Memberships provide greater flexibility in how UK companies structure their supply chains, making them more diverse and more competitive and resilient with the added impact of price cuts.

“By lowering these barriers and promoting free trade, CPTPP plays an important role in easing inflation and addressing the global cost of living crisis.”

Andy Burwell, CBI’s International Director, explains why UK businesses welcome the new opportunities that CPTPP membership opens up.

He said: “In an increasingly fragmented and competitive world, it is essential for the UK to advocate for free trade and forge strong partnerships for the future.

“CPTPP is recognized as a free trade policy, and countries within the bloc will be an important economy for industries to diversify their supply chains and provide the cost, choice and quality that customers and consumers expect.

“CBI will continue to work with governments and a wide range of stakeholders to ensure that negotiations reflect the strengths and values ​​of the UK and help businesses embrace opportunities globally.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1658063/Brexit-trade-deal-latest-pacific-agreement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos