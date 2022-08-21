American amateur finalists Ben Carr and Sam Bennett linked by heartbreak





PARAMUS, NJ As Ben Carr stood on the first tee Saturday afternoon at Ridgewood Country Club, moments after teeing off in his US Amateur semi-final match against Derek Hitchner, he put his hand in the right pocket of his khaki shorts.

Nothing.

His pulse quickened as he checked his left pocket.

Always nothing.

Her heart sank.

In recent years, Carr hasn’t scored a putt without his special ball marker, which he started using shortly after his father, David, died suddenly in March 2019 at the age of 52. year. The nine-sided bronze coin is adorned with 4MF, which stands for, For my father. It also includes several stars to pay homage to his father’s nickname from his baseball days, Star Carr.

Carr swore he slipped the marker into his pocket before the weather delayed nearly two hours on Saturday. But suddenly he was gone.

There was nothing in my left pocket; nothing, I swear, explained Carr. I have a small pocket. There are no extra pockets or anything. Nothing here.

So I’m pretty shaken up because I have to use this other ball marker.

After 15 holes using the replacement marker he received at the Western Amateur, Carr was 3 ahead of Hitchner and was reading his potentially game-winning birdie putt when he glanced at his left thigh. A familiar shape appeared through his pocket.

I was like, What is this, how is this possible? Carr called back, still in disbelief.

A hole later, Carr scored a long birdie putt with his rediscovered marker before trailing for a par conceded. When Hitchner couldn’t bring down his 15-footer for a birdie, Carr had won 3 and 2.

Very emotional, oh man, Carr told Golf Channels Smylie Kaufman in her post-game interview before choking up and eventually collapsing.

Carr breaks down telling her father’s story to US Amateur

The heartbreaking victory put Carrs through to Sunday’s 36-hole final, where the Georgia Southern senior will meet compatriot Sam Bennett, 22, perhaps the only other player in match play who can fully understand the heartbreak. of Carrs.

Last summer, Bennett lost his father, Mark, after a seven-year battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Bennett, a fifth-year senior at Texas A&M, also carries a reminder of his father with him, only Bennett can’t lose that: a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm that features the last words written by Mark Bennett before he loses the ability to communicate.

Don’t wait to do something, ink reads.

Bennett heeded that advice this week, jumping first over four of his five match play opponents, including Menante, who only added to Bennett’s rocky road to the final. Bennett, the world’s third-largest amateur, beat World Amateur Golf Rankings No. 13, 27, 10 and 9 before defeating eighth-1st Menante.

The average rating of the players he has beaten is 13.4, compared to 1,301.6 for Carr, who sits in 70th place.

Not that Bennetts was intimidated. In fact, he caused a stir on Friday, saying: I feel like I’m the dog in this race right now, after his quarter-final win over Stewart Hagestad.

It definitely added a little pressure, Bennett said of the commentary, but it was fun that I was able to back it up.

Bennett never trailed against fellow alpha Menante, despite giving up a 2 lead with five holes to play after bogeying No. 14 and seeing Menante birdie the short par-3 15th hole for the fifth time in six attempts.

But then Bennett hung on. After beefing up his approach to the green from the thick rough and par-5 par-5, he drove his ball behind a giant oak tree on the par-5 17th hole. Faced with a difficult shot against the trunk, Bennett hooked his next shot into a fairway bunker. It was there, from 179 yards, that he lifted a 7-iron over the lip and 12 feet out, setting up a birdie in the lead and a big fist pump and shocking Menante, who sent his straight throw 15 feet from the flag and missed his putt.

After finding a crucial fairway at the par-4 hole, Bennett turned to college caddy and coach Brian Kortan and said, Another good swing.

The whirlwind showed everyone how Bennett felt about his approach to the latter. He hit another 7-iron, this time from 183 yards, which ended up 10 feet from the hole and essentially put Menante away for good, although the North Carolina senior still had a chance for a birdie. , which he failed to do. after improperly stoking his training in the right trees.

I gave it a little extra there, Bennett said. I felt it a little.

Bennett ’embraced’ the pressure in the US Amateur semifinals

The same could be said for Carr, who fell 1 to Hitchner after plugging a corner into the back bunker on the par-5 third hole. But he came to life on the back nine, taking his first lead after 11 holes and then converting birdie putts at numbers 13 and 14 to build what ended up being an insurmountable advantage.

After Carr was a gallery that included her mother, Leila; his younger brother, Sackett, a sophomore at Georgia; some of his teammates and his college coach, Carter Collins; and three of his father’s best friends, whom he calls Lumpy, Charlie and TC

So when Carr dumped a birdie bomb 50 feet from the front of the green on the tricky 14th hole, he was greeted with the loudest roar he says he’s ever heard on a golf course. He contributed to it, celebrating with a resounding scream and a vicious fist-pump.

I wish I could feel this forever, Carr said of those exhilarating few seconds.

Leila Carr said: We were so proud of him because it’s a big dream for him.

As her son struggled to answer Kaufman’s post-game question, Leila Carr not only found herself in tears, but also looked up at the sky. A bright rainbow had appeared, just as it had days earlier on Bens’ first playoff hole against Nathan Franks in the Round of 16.

Carr birdied that hole to advance, and now the arc of colors had returned to illuminate another winning moment.

His dad has always been with him on the golf course, Leila Carr said. Ben knows his dad is there, and he’s showing him signs, and it’s obvious to everyone that he’s there to pull and lift him. Ben feels it, we feel it. It’s special for him, and it’s special for all of us.

Although there is still a Havemeyer trophy to play for, Saturday’s triumphs provided Carr and Bennett with invitations to two major championships next year, the Masters and the US Open. Bennett made the cut at this year’s US Open, his major debut. Carr has never competed in a professional event, let alone a major event, although he has fond memories of watching the Masters with his father.

Carr is a self-proclaimed Rory McIlroy superfan, and he remembers being 11 years old and witnessing McIlroy’s heartbreaking meltdown at the 2011 Masters with his father and brother.

I remember bursting into tears, Carr said. But my father helped me to understand that there was no reason to lose my mind over this situation.

Regardless of Sunday’s result, Carr won’t be upset. In his head, he has already won:

The signs from above.

Support has been given.

The fact that he drew Bennett in the final.

The two may not have known each other until Saturday night, but they will already be bonding by the time they smash their tees into the ground at the Sunday morning opener at 8 a.m. ET.

I already have a lot of respect for Ben, and I don’t even know the guy, Bennett said. I know how hard it was for me to lose my father. You know, it’s tough mentally, and I can’t imagine what Ben had to deal with and what he went through. To be in this situation with him tomorrow and share that, it’s going to be pretty cool.

Carr added: I hope her dad and my dad are watching together.

