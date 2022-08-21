China complains US not cracking down on ‘anti-China thugs’ outside embassy





The Chinese Communist Party is calling on the United States to take action to end the ongoing protests outside the country’s embassy.

State media in China have complained of harassment outside the country’s embassy in the United States, saying the government must intervene in the diffuse tensions.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson responded to state media CGTN’s question about the situation, calling the protesters “anti-China thugs”.

“Over a long period, encouraged and organized by the anti-China forces, some anti-China thugs harassed the Chinese Embassy in the United States in various places,” the Chinese Embassy spokesperson said. “They have constantly attacked China and the Chinese Communist Party on a large scale, insulting and intimidating embassy staff, manufacturing and spreading disinformation, and even resorting to violence.”

The statement continued, “Their actions have seriously damaged China’s image and dignity, significantly disrupted the normal functioning of the embassy, ​​and posed serious threats to the security of the embassy and its staff.” personal.

Chinese officials have frequently used the language of offense and insult in foreign comments about the country.

The embassy spokesperson then demanded that the United States lawfully suppress the protests in the name of the “dignity” and “safety” of staff.

“The Chinese side has filed stern representations with the US side many times. But these anti-China thugs have not been arrested, but have become even more reckless,” the spokesperson said. “The Chinese side demands that the US side seriously implement the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and take effective measures to protect the dignity and safety of the Chinese Embassy and its staff.”

The Chinese Embassy is seen on May 18, 2012 in Washington, DC (ROBERT MACPHERSON/AFP via Getty Images)

China and the United States have seen an escalation in tensions since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island of Taiwan.

President Biden participates in a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on November 15, 2021 in Washington, DC (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

