UK shoppers remain calm. why? | Larry Elliot





The UK economy is a puzzle. Inflation surpassed 10% for the first time since Argentina prepared to invade the Falklands in early 1982. Prices are rising much faster than wages. Consumer confidence has fallen to a depth not seen during the many misfortunes of the past half century.

But official data shows that the UK public continues to shop no matter what. Despite gradual pressure on living standards, retail sales were higher in July than in June. Airports are bustling with vacationers, and house prices keep rising. You might think of it as a strange kind of crisis.

One possibility is that the melancholy surrounding the economy has been overdone. Unemployment is low and jobs are plentiful. People are not afraid of losing their jobs, and even if they are fired, they may wish to find another job relatively quickly.

Demand for overseas vacations is strong as many households have built up savings while spending opportunities are limited during the pandemic. These cash buffers are now shrinking, filling the cost of living gap caused by rising inflation.

Yes, the Bank of England has raised interest rates in its last six Monetary Policy Committee meetings, but the real cost of borrowing, adjusted for inflation, remains low. Putting all these factors together, we can say that the UK will experience a relatively moderate recession this winter.

Even a serious state of consumer confidence can be explained. Because analysis of recent emotional states shows that people are far more depressed about their economic situation than their personal finances. All-out negative reports of the upcoming cost of living crisis have been registered, but at least so far I believe the households are in control.

At the very least, if the GfK’s measure of credibility was the early 1974, the deep manufacturing recession of the early 1980s, and the collapse of the banking system in 2008. It may reflect the ubiquitous nature of modern media, especially social media, rather than objective economic conditions.

That is an optimistic view. There are alternatives such as consumer denial of the coming scare and making their last spending before tightening their belts during the fall storm.

Here’s a gloomy view of the economy. Growth nearly stagnated in the first six months of 2022, with production increasing slightly in Q1 and declining slightly in Q2. The labor market has reached a turning point. Employment growth is stagnant and jobs are shrinking.

For now, this is a relatively slow process and can cost many businesses more than they are trying to attract and retain. For now, we believe we can pass on the cost of wage increases to our customers through price increases. Growing retail sales growth will do little to stop it from doing so. This affects core inflation in the cost of living excluding food, fuel, alcohol and tobacco, closely watched by the Bank of England and rose more than 6% last month.

Signals that double-digit inflation rates and consumer demand are holding up increase the likelihood that the bank will raise rates by 0.5 percentage points next month after a similar hike in August.

This will put financial pressure on consumers and businesses as higher domestic fuel prices bite. Energy price cap hikes in October will further increase annual inflation, intensifying pressure on real incomes and significantly increasing fixed costs for millions of businesses.

Much attention has been paid to what Boris Johnson’s successor will do to alleviate the pain it will inflict on families, but less focus on what needs to be done to help businesses. In the short term, restaurants, hotels and street shops will try to pass higher costs, but will be unable to do so as consumer demand weakens in the fall than in the summer. A lot of people will throw towels.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

Industry unrest will provide another dimension. Figures from the National Statistical Office last week showed that the public sector saw 5.9% and 1.8% growth in total salaries in the private sector.

With inflation soaring to 10.1%, this represents a decline of more than 4% in living standards in the private sector and more than 8% in the public sector, which is much more unionized. More strikes will inevitably occur as workers who can rightly say they are not responsible for the livelihoods in crisis seek to prevent getting poorer.

The Bank of England is leaning towards the more gloomy of these two scenarios, which is why it predicts a prolonged recession in which the UK unemployment rate will rise by more than 1 million people. Threadneedle Street believes that the good news (eg strong retail sales) won’t last, and that seems like a reasonable option.

That doesn’t stop banks from continuing to raise rates in the short term, but by this time next year the Monetary Policy Committee will be under pressure to cut rates. The economy may look strong. The labor market may seem to defy gravity. But it really is just a mirage. Consumers have the right to be discouraged, even if they are not yet fully aware of what is to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/21/uk-shoppers-are-keeping-calm-and-carrying-on-why The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos