Sam Bennett and Ben Carr advance to US Amateur Championship game





PARAMUS, NJ — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett won his third straight game against a top-10 World Amateur Ranking player, this Saturday moving him into the U.S. Amateur Championship game with a 1-up win over Dylan Menante .

Bennett’s five games at Ridgewood Country Club have been against players ranked 27th or better in the amateur rankings.

Bennett, No. 3 in the World Amateur Ranking, now faces Georgia Southern senior Ben Carr, who is No. 70 and won his semi-final match 3 and 2 against Derek Hitchner.

Bennett never trailed Menante, who was part of Pepperdine’s team that won the NCAA title in 2021 but decided to transfer to North Carolina for his senior year. But it was tight all the way in a game initially delayed by thunderstorms.

All square on the turn, Bennett seemed to take control as he won the 10th hole with a par and the 12th hole with a birdie, giving him a 2 lead with six remaining.

But he bogeyed after a poor tee on the 14th, and Menante tied the game with a birdie at par-3 on the 15th hole, only his second birdie of the match.

Both missed birdie opportunities from around 15 feet on the 16th.

The match turned 17th from the right when Bennett appeared to be on the ropes. He hit his drive on the par 5 in the rough with a tree in front of him, limiting his follow through. He punched into a bunker and from 178 yards away, hit it clean from about 12 feet.

Menante missed his birdie putt, and Bennett rolled his own, pumping his fist as he took a 1-for-18 lead. Menante was in trouble off the tee and could only punch through the trees to the neck of the green. Bennett twirled his club after his shot from the fairway, knowing he had hit a winner and smiling as the ball landed 12 feet away.

He only needed two putts to win, and his putt settled inches away.

Carr, who has three wins at Georgia Southern, has trailed the top nine twice. He turned the game in his favor with a par 11 to take his first lead, then consecutive birdies on the 13th and 14th holes for a 3 lead.

Carr finished the match on the 16th hole.

The finalists receive an invitation to compete in the Masters and the US Open next year at the Los Angeles Country Club, while the winner on Sunday will also compete in the British Open.

