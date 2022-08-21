The 10 fastest park run times in the UK on 20 August 2022





Sophie Wood and Kurt Taylor ran the UK’s fastest park run time this week (August 20).

Another sunny summer afternoon and people were busy once again with Park Run. I can’t help but think that Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan’s performances in Munich may have played a part in such a quick time.

The fastest female runner was Sophie Wood in good condition. Just seconds from Jess Piasecki’s course record at South Manchester Park Run, 16:45 is a great Saturday morning job.

The fastest champs were Bristol and Kurt Taylor of West AC. At Torbay Velopark, Taylor comfortably broke the 15-minute barrier at 14:50. The new Park Run PB is heating up, given that the 2022 PB already includes a 5000m mark at 14:02 and a 5k best at 14:17. Add to that a half marathon of under 30 minutes and a half marathon of 66:49, and you’d think Taylor’s marathon PB 2:57:57 could be quite risky.

no one hangs around

There were two more men in 15 minutes today. Ollie Garrod and Rowan Miell-Ingram. Given Garrod is racing for the World 100k Championship in Berlin next weekend, it looks like the Team Hour 7 players are in shape at the right time, with a new Park Run PB for whoever finished first in more events than anyone else.

Miell-Ingram has previously appeared in our rankings but is another player to see Pbs in 2022. Improvements were made from 800m to 5000m on the track and also on 5k roads where the U20 ran at 14:33. May at the Cardiff Race for Victory 5K.

Another female athlete who breaks the 17th minute is no stranger to being on the podium. The 2:28 marathon runner Sonia Samuels is looking for another powerful marathon after running 74:23 in the Newark half marathon last weekend and 2:32 in Manchester in the spring.

The third woman was Bingley Harriers & AC’s Rebecca Flaherty, who ran 17:03 on the Bradford Park Run. Another great step forward for the U17, who finished third at the Northern XC Champs earlier this year in Ponte Fract. Her endurance is clearly the strength of the young Yorkshire youth, as in July, the 9 min 45 sec 3000 m was also enough to place third at the English School Championships.

Fastest course?

No event has appeared more than once this weekend, but thanks to a friend of Fast Running Shaun Dixon, one of the two runners who ran strong on the Amsterdamse Bos parkrun in the Netherlands. Dixon ran 15:38 but lost to Tim Schwippel 15:18.

for men

for women

