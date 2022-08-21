Former British Minister on PM Race





British Prime Minister’s Race: Rishi Sunak will face off against Liz Truss in the British Prime Minister’s Race.

London:

A senior Conservative MP and former minister said on Saturday that he supported Rishi Sunak, succeeding Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and British prime minister, saying the former prime minister was the man he needed for his top post.

Foreign Secretary Michael Gove, who was dramatically sacked last month after calling for Johnson’s resignation amid growing cabinet rebellion against the outgoing prime minister, said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss plans to cut taxes to cut costs. branded as having been established. The crisis of livelihood that the country faces as a vacation from reality.

He said Rishi Sunak spoke in a leadership primary who made the right arguments and told the voters the truth.

I know what the job requires. And Rishi has it, Michael Gove wrote in the newspaper The Times.

More importantly, what future governments will adopt as their central economic plan. And here I am deeply concerned that many people are far from the reality of what constitutes a leadership discussion. The veteran Conservative politician says the answer to the cost of living cannot simply be to reject additional handouts and cut taxes.

In contrast, I believe Rishi is making the right argument. And more importantly, on the core economic issues he told the truth. He can no longer cut general taxation until he controls inflation, controls spending, and reduces borrowing. He said that if we need help for the poorest, we can’t cut spending quickly enough to get the tax cuts we want.

Michael Gove first missed out on his leadership bid in 2016. He surprised many by announcing his candidacy instead of backing Johnson as expected at the time, and missed again in 2019 when Johnson appeared as the unanimous choice to succeed Theresa May.

He has since held senior cabinet positions under Prime Minister David Cameron, Prime Minister May, and Prime Minister Johnson. This week, Michael Gove hinted at a back seat in front-line politics, saying his support for Rishi Sunak came from the heart.

I also do it with my heart. I don’t expect to be in government again. But spending 11 years in the cabinet under three prime ministers has been the privilege of my life, he said.

Rishi Sunak welcomed Michael Gove’s support on Twitter. Amazing news for Michael Gove to join the #Ready4Rishi team. “We are delighted to have the support of a party and cabinet veteran who is intelligent and has shown a passion for radical reform in all the professions we desperately need now,” the campaign spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the two candidates continue their hectic campaign to win votes from Conservative MPs who are voting by mail and online in the general election, which ends on September 2.

A new Conservative leader and prime minister will be declared on September 5, and the winner will be played immediately at 10 Downing Street.

