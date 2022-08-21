Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare oral vaccine risk





LONDON (AP) For years, global health officials have used billions of drops of an oral vaccine in a remarkably effective campaign to eliminate polio in its last strongholds, usually poor and politically unstable corners of the world.

Now, in a surprising twist to the decades-long effort to eradicate the virus, authorities in Jerusalem, New York and London have uncovered evidence that polio is spreading there.

The original source of the virus? The oral vaccine itself.

Scientists have known about this extremely rare phenomenon for a long time. This is why some countries have switched to other polio vaccines. But these accidental oral infections are becoming more blatant as the world moves closer to eradicating the disease and the number of polio cases caused by wild or naturally circulating virus plummets.

Since 2017, there have been 396 cases of polio caused by the wild virus, compared to more than 2,600 linked to the oral vaccine, according to figures from the World Health Organization and its partners.

We’re essentially replacing the wild virus with the virus in the vaccine, which is now driving new outbreaks, said Scott Barrett, a Columbia University professor who has studied polio eradication. I suspect countries like the UK and the US will be able to stop transmission fairly quickly, but we also thought of monkeypox.

The latest incidents represent the first time in several years that the vaccine-related polio virus has appeared in wealthy countries.

Earlier this year, Israeli officials detected poliomyelitis in an unvaccinated 3-year-old child who suffered from paralysis. Several other children, almost all unvaccinated, were found to be carriers of the virus but without any symptoms.

In June, UK authorities reported finding evidence in sewage that the virus was spreading, although no infections in people were identified. Last week, the government said all children in London aged 1 to 9 would be offered a booster shot.

In the United States, an unvaccinated young adult suffered paralysis of his legs after being infected with polio, officials in New York revealed last month. The virus has also appeared in sewers in New York, suggesting it is spreading. But officials said they weren’t planning a booster campaign because they believed the state’s high vaccination rate should provide enough protection.

Genetic analyzes showed that the viruses in the three countries were all vaccine-derived, meaning they were mutated versions of a virus from the oral vaccine.

The oral vaccine in question has been used since 1988 because it is cheap, easy to administer two drops are put directly into children’s mouths and better at protecting entire populations where polio is spreading. It contains a weakened form of the live virus.

But it can also cause poliomyelitis in about two to four children for 2 million doses. (Four doses are needed to be fully immunized.) In extremely rare cases, the weakened virus can also sometimes mutate into a more dangerous form and trigger outbreaks, especially in places with poor sanitation and vaccination levels. weak.

These outbreaks usually begin when vaccinated people shed live vaccine virus in their stool. From there, the virus can spread within the community and, over time, morph into a form that can cripple people and trigger new outbreaks.

Many countries that have eliminated polio have switched to injectable vaccines containing virus killed decades ago to avoid such risks; the Nordic countries and the Netherlands have never used the oral vaccine. The ultimate goal is to switch the world to vaccines once wild polio is eradicated, but some scientists say the switch should happen sooner.

We probably never could have brought polio under control in the developing world without the (oral polio vaccine), but that’s the price we’re paying now, said Dr Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Childrens Hospital in Philadelphia. The only way to eliminate poliomyelitis is to eliminate the use of the oral vaccine.

Aidan O’Leary, director of the WHO’s polio department, described the discovery of the spread of polio in London and New York as a major surprise, saying officials were focused on eradicating the disease by Afghanistan and Pakistan, where health workers have been killed for vaccinating children and where conflict has made access to certain areas impossible.

Still, OLeary said he was confident that Israel, Britain and the United States would quickly stop their newly identified outbreaks.

The oral vaccine is credited with dramatically reducing the number of children paralyzed by polio. When the global eradication effort began in 1988, there were approximately 350,000 cases of wild poliomyelitis a year. So far this year, there have been 19 cases of wild polio, all in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Mozambique.

In 2020, the number of vaccine-related polio cases peaked at more than 1,100 spread across dozens of countries. It has since declined to around 200 this year so far.

Last year, the WHO and its partners also began using a new oral polio vaccine, which contains a live but weakened virus that scientists say is less likely to mutate into a dangerous form. But supplies are limited.

To stop polio in Britain, the United States and Israel, what is needed is more vaccination, experts say. That’s something Barrett of Columbia University worries might be difficult in the age of COVID-19.

What’s different now is a reduction in trust in authorities and political polarization in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, Barrett said. The presumption that we can rapidly increase the number of vaccinations may be more difficult now.

Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who helped lead Nigeria’s efforts to eliminate polio, said that in the past he and his colleagues had been reluctant to portray outbreaks as vaccine-derived, fearing people were afraid of the vaccine. .

All we can do is explain how the vaccine works and hope people understand that vaccination is the best protection, but it’s complicated, Tomori said. In hindsight, maybe it would have been better not to use this vaccine, but at that time, no one knew it would turn out like this.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/polio-oral-vaccine-linked-to-rare-infection-risk-db2b278b7e4f9fea9a2df48b8508ed14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos