US Open 2022: Draws, dates, history and everything you need to know | ATP circuit





The fourth and final Grand Slam of the season will see defending champion Daniil Medvedev and four-time winner Rafael Nadal lead the field at the US Open.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the New York tournament:

When is the US Open?

The 2022 US Open will be held from August 29 to September 11. The hard court Grand Slam tournament, established in 1881, will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, USA. The Tournament Director is Stacey Allaster.

Who is playing at the Western & Southern Open 2022?

The US Open will feature stars such as world number one Medvedev, 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, two-time ATP Masters 1000 champion Carlos Alcaraz and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

When is the US Open draw?

The draw for the US Open will take place on Thursday August 25 at a time to be confirmed.

What is the schedule for the US Open?

*Qualifiers: Tuesday August 23-Friday August 26*Main Draw: Monday August 29-Sunday September 11 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.*Doubles Final: Saturday September 10 at TBC.*Singles Final: Sunday September 11 at 4:00 p.m.

See on the official website

What is the prize money and points for the US Open?

The total financial commitment for the US Open is over $60,000,000.

Singleswinner: $ 2,600,000/2,000 points FFINALIST: $ 1,300,000/1,200 pointssemi-finalist: $ 705,000/720 pointsquarter-final: $ 445,000/360 pointsFourth round: $ 278,000/180 pointsthird round: $ 188,000/90 pointssecond: $ 10

DOUBLES ($ per team)Winner: $688,000/2,000 pointsFinalist: $344,000/1,200 pointsSemi-finalist: $172,000/720 pointsQuarter-finalist: $97,500/360 pointsThird round: $56,400/180 pointsSecond round : $35,800/90 pointsFirst round: $21,300/0 points

How can I watch the US Open?

US Open Broadcast Schedule

How to follow the US Open?

SocialHashtag: #USOpenFacebook: @usopentennisTwitter: @usopen Instagram: @usopen

Who won the last edition of the US Open in 2021?

Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 US Open title with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Novak Djokovic in the championship match. Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury lifted the doubles trophy, beating Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Who holds the US Open record for most titles, oldest champion, youngest champion and more?

Honor Roll (Open Era) Most Singles Titles: Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras (5) Most Doubles Titles: Bob Bryan, Mike Bryan, Daniel Nestor (5) Oldest Champion : Ken Rosewall, 35, in 1970 Youngest champion: Pete Sampras, 19, in 1990 Highest ranked champion: Jimmy Connors n°1 in 1974, 1976, 1978, John McEnroe in 1981, 1984, Ivan Lendl in 1986-87 , Pete Sampras in 1996, Roger Federer in 2004-07, Rafael Nadal in 2010, 2017, Novak Djokovic in 2011, 2015Lowest ranked champion: 20th André Agassi in 1994Last home champion: Andy Roddick in 2003Most wins: Jimmy Connors (98)

See who’s playing, past champions, seeds, points and prize money breakdown

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/us-open-2022-history-draw-schedule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos