Draws, dates, prize money and everything you need to know





The Hologic WTA Tour heads to New York for the final Slam of the season at the US Open. The fortnight promises to be memorable, as Emma Raducanu attempts to defend her historic title, Serena Williams is set to play her last tournament before retiring and a host of contenders ready to make their mark on the biggest short of the world.

Here’s what you need to know:

When does the tournament start?

The US Open is the fourth and final stop of the Grand Slam season. Played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, the tournament features a 128-man singles draw, a 64-team doubles draw, and a 32-team mixed doubles draw. The tournament is played on outdoor hard courts and the women will use the Wilson US Open Regular Duty ball.

Main draw play begins on Monday, August 29 and lasts for two weeks.

When is the final?

The singles final will be played on Saturday, September 10 at 4:00 p.m.

The doubles final will be played on Sunday, September 11 at 12:00 p.m.

The mixed doubles final will be played either on Friday September 9 or Saturday September 10.

Who are the best seeds? Other contacts Maria Sakkari Paula Badosa Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka Simona Halep Jessica Pegula Garbie Muguruza Daria Kasatkina Emma Raducanu Coco Gauff Belinda Bencic Leylah Fernandez Beatriz Haddad Maia Jelena Ostapenko

Emma Raducanu made history last year, becoming the first Slam qualifier in sports history to win the title. Raducanu beat Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals and beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to stun the field and win her first major.

Raducanu plays with freedom ahead of US Open title defense

In doubles, Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai defeated Coco Gauff and Caty McNally to claim their second major title as a team.

Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury won the mixed doubles. With the victory, Krawczyk became the first player in 15 years to win three consecutive mixed doubles titles.

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 25.

Venus Williams to headline US Open

What are the cash prizes and ranking points offered?

First round: $80,000/10 pointsSecond round: $121,00070 pointsThird round: $188,000/130 pointsRound 16: $278,000/240 pointsQuarter-final: $445,000/430 pointsSemi-final: $705,000/780 pointsFinal : $1.3 million / 1,300 points / 2,0.6 million pointsChampion: 2,000 points / $2,000

Key scenarios

Serena Williams plays her last tournament: Earlier this month, the 23-time major champion and six-time US Open champion announced that she would be hanging up her racquets after the US Open. His first-round match in New York will be his fifth game of the season. She picked up her first win in over a year at the National Bank Open in Toronto, where she defeated Nuria Parrizas Diaz in straight sets. She comes to the US Open after a 6-4, 6-0 loss to defending champion Emma Raducanu.

Watch this: Emma Raducanu pays tribute to Serena Williams after Cincinnati win

2022 Cincinnati

Emma Raducanu under pressure: Raducanu arrives in New York after a week of confidence at the Western & Southern Open, where she beat Williams and Victoria Azarenka. She’s defending 2,040 points, but the British phenom has already admitted she’s looking forward to life after the US Open. Anything short of a title defense will see his ranking drop, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for Raducanu. As she said, she wants to wipe the slate clean.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff lead the American charge: Pegula and Gauff had strong summers, with Pegula making back-to-back semifinals in Toronto and Cincinnati [CHECK] and Gauff posting solid wins to advance to back-to-back quarterfinals in San Jose and Toronto. The pair are also atop the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Double Leaderboard after winning their second WTA 1000 title of the season in Toronto.

Gauff provides fans with upbeat injury update

Three former champions to watch: Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens know how to win in New York. Although their US Open Series results didn’t stand out on paper, there were signs that a deep run could be coming. Andreescu did well to advance to the quarter-finals of their home tournament in Toronto, while Stephens showed good form in a couple of tight losses.

Iga Swiatek plays the long game

Simona Halep and Caroline Garcia have prepared for a run: Halep has won majors on natural surfaces but has yet to break through at a hard-court Slam. Given the focus and form that propelled her to the Toronto title, that could change this year. Meanwhile, Garcia thrived in the fast-paced conditions of Cincinnati, becoming the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 title, beating three Top 10 players along the way.

Dark horses to watch: Toronto runner-up Beatriz Haddad Maia….the winningest player since early June, Caroline Garcia. Rogers.

