Amazon pauses UK grocery store launch after disappointing sales





Amazon has stopped major launches of free grocery stores in the UK as the cost of living has forced shoppers to line up.

The US retailer is said to have stepped down from discussion of dozens of potential sites for Amazon Fresh stores after already recording disappointing sales at 19 free checkout stores in the UK.

According to The Sunday Times, the company is no longer looking for a new location for Amazon Fresh and has plans to open hundreds of additional sites that will use tracking technology to tell customers what items they have picked up and leave them without paying a fee. stopped. Until. Instead, your card will be charged after you leave the store.

The move comes months after Amazon announced plans to close 68 electronics and bookstores in the US and UK and instead focus on grocery operations and clothing stores in Los Angeles.

The Sunday Times said Amazon will reinvigorate its expansion plans in the next 12 to 18 months.

“We look forward to opening additional Amazon Fresh stores in the near future,” a company spokesperson said.

It comes amid a significant contraction in customer spending, with Amazon unaffected by household cuts in the face of soaring energy and food costs. At the end of last month, Amazon said its online sales had declined 4% for the second quarter in a row, but overall revenue increased 7% to $121 billion ($102 billion) thanks to improved performance in its cloud computing segment.

After the pandemic hit, Amazon is focusing more on its grocery business after more people switch to having their shopping delivered to their homes. The UK is attempting to get a bigger share of grocery sales by raising prices lower than supermarkets in response to inflation. According to figures compiled by Grocer, the average price of baskets on Amazon until last month was 3.7pc more expensive than last year, while Tesco’s price was up 4.9pc. Asdas price has risen 15.2% over the past year.

“In the face of rising cost of living for our customers across the country, we are committed to making it as easy as possible for our customers to find great value products,” said Russell Jones, director of Amazon Fresh.

