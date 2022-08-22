Release date, time on Sky Atlantic and online status





A prequel to the long-awaited Game of Thrones is coming to the screens soon.

House of the Dragon is set about 200 years before the Throne and focuses on the Targaryens.

Based on part of George RR Martins 2018 bestselling Fire & Blood.

Here’s what we know.

What is House of the Dragon about?

It follows the Targaryen family, who, due to their affinity with dragons, were able to rule Westeros very effectively.

However, this period of serenity and stability is thwarted by a family war. House of the Dragon tracks the downfall of the family.

George RR Martin, who is also Executive Producer, said of the new series: House of the Dragon’s story is about a very flawed human who can do good, can do monstrous things, can be courageous, and can be cowardly.

These are my favorite characters.

Critics were impressed, including Chris Mandle.

House of the Dragon could be a worthy successor in the context of the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, he said. Ambitious, visually appealing and endlessly enchanting.

Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen. (Photo: HBO) More from Television.

People who have appeared in the series include:

Paddy Considin (HBOs The Third Day and The Outsider) King Viserys Targaryen Matt Smith (Doctor Who) Prince Daemon TargaryenOlivia Cooke Alicent HightowerEmma DArcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Steve Toussaint (Its a Sin, Doctor Who) Lord Corlys Velaryon, The Sea Snakeenove Princess Maisaria MizunoFabien Frankel Ser Criston ColeRhys Ifans Otto Hightower

Other cast members include Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham no see. , Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

How can I see the House of Dragons?

In the UK, House of the Dragon airs Monday, 22 August at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and stream on Now. In the United States, it will be available on Sunday, August 21 at 9pm on HBO and HBO Max.

The series has 10 episodes.

